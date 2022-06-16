...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 113.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
TIFTON – The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashburn Police Department, the Sycamore Police Department, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office -- in cooperation with the Tifton Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Lottery Corporation -- executed 12 search warrants in Tifton, Sylvester, Ashburn and Sycamore Wednesday for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws and in furtherance of additional investigation.
Search warrants were executed at 12 business locations. The business locations were:
-- Stop and Shop, 415 W. Washington Ave., Ashburn;
-- Lucky Lotto Food Mart, 231 S. Main St. Ashburn;
-- Rubby’s Food Mart, 362 E. Washington Ave., Ashburn;
-- OK Gas Station aka OK Store, 1270 Bussey Road, Sycamore;
-- Dollar +, 910 Central Ave. South, Tifton;
-- Nita’s Food Mart, 1520 Central Ave. South, Tifton;
-- Roxx, 608 Love Ave., Tifton;
-- Silver Star, 610 Love Ave., Tifton;
-- Lucky Lotto, 402 W. 7th St., Tifton;
-- Shell Food Mart, 501 N. Main St., Sylvester;
-- Lucky Lotto, 201 W. Franklin St., Sylvester;
-- Prince Beauty, 305 E. Franklin St., Sylvester.
During the course of a lengthy investigation, agents discovered businesses operating Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS) where customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits. In Georgia, COAMS must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery, and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.
