TIFTON – A posted bridge in Baker County will be replaced, and portions of 11 roads in Miller County will get safety upgrades, just two of the most recent construction contracts awarded for the Department of Transportation's Southwest area.
Georgia DOT awarded four construction contracts totaling about $5 million for Southwest infrastructure improvements. Two contracts are for projects that are not on the state highway system. The other two are for resurfacing projects on state routes in Lee and Lowndes counties.
The Cross Road bridge over Big Cypress Creek is about 12 miles southwest of Newton in Baker County and was built in 1960. Georgia DOT programs replace off-system bridges that are posted or, sometimes, closed, due to their conditions. The Cross Road bridge is posted. The construction contract is approximately $2 million, and the completion date is spring of 2023.
In Miller County, safety improvements will be made to portions of Phillipsburg Road, Cooktown Road, Grady Cobb Road, Three Notch Road, Johnny Freeman Road, Babcock Road, Thomson Town Road, Avenue Road (at two locations), Helms Road, Griggs Lucille Road and Bush Dairy Road. Improvements may include new striping, raised pavement markers and signs. The construction contract is approximately $283,000, and the completion date is spring of 2023.
County governments are responsible for the upkeep of county roads. However, Georgia DOT receives funding annually from the Federal Highway Administration for safety improvements on roads that are not on the state highway system. The money is divided equally among the Department’s seven regions statewide. It is important because GDOT's goal is to reduce crashes, and about 40% of overall crashes statewide are on off-system routes. The locations chosen are data-driven, based on the number of crashes.
Contracts also were awarded to resurface State Route 377 in Lee County from SR 195 to the Sumter County line and SR 135 in Lowndes County from north of U.S. 84/SR 38 to the Lanier County line. Both have completion dates of early 2023.
Start dates have not been determined for these projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.