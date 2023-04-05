library donation.jpg

Dougherty County Farm Bureau Office Manager Cindy Drew, left, recently presented copies of the children’s ag book “I Love Strawberries” to Kristen Beatty for the Dougherty County Public Library.

 Special Photo

ALBANY – The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book “I Love Strawberries” to nearly 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service.

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia EMC have given each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county. Dougherty County Farm Bureau recently delivered a copy of the book for each of the five libraries in Dougherty County to Kristen Beatty at the Northwest Library branch.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags