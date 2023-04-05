ALBANY – The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book “I Love Strawberries” to nearly 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia EMC have given each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county. Dougherty County Farm Bureau recently delivered a copy of the book for each of the five libraries in Dougherty County to Kristen Beatty at the Northwest Library branch.
“I Love Strawberries,” written by Shannon Anderson and illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett, follows Jolie and her faithful rabbit, Munchy, as together they find out just how delicious, rewarding and complicated it can be to grow your own food. Through Jolie’s scrapbook-style journal entries, young readers learn how strawberries grow, what pests to look out for in a garden, why ladybugs are helpful, and much more.
The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture selected the book as its 2023 Book of the Year for its accurate and positive portrayal of agriculture.
GFA officials say they are thrilled to partner with Georgia EMC and Georgia Farm Bureau to donate the book. The GFA began donating accurate books about agriculture to each public library in Georgia in 2016. Georgia EMC joined the foundation in this endeavor in 2018.
The GFA is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to preparing the next generation of leaders for success in Georgia agriculture. The GFA works with Georgia Farm Bureau and other Georgia agricultural and educational organizations to achieve its mission, offering scholarships to students pursuing agricultural careers anf funding leadership development programs and projects that increase the public’s understanding of agriculture.
Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association that represents the 41 electric cooperatives across Georgia, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp. Collectively, these customer-owned co-ops provide electricity and related services to 4.4 million people across 73% of the state’s land area. Visit www.georgiaemc.com to learn more about Georgia EMC.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.