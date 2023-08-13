ga southwestern.jpg

Following a 7.3% enrollment increase during summer semester, Georgia Southwestern State University continues the upward trend with an increase of more than 10% for fall 2023. 

 Special Photo: GSW

AMERICUS – Following a 7.3% enrollment increase during summer semester, Georgia Southwestern State University continues the upward trend with an increase of more than 10% for fall 2023. With more than 3,300 students currently enrolled for fall semester, early numbers indicate GSW will see its highest enrollment in the institution’s history.

“Georgia Southwestern continues to be a leading institution in the state,” university President Neal Weaver said in  a news release. “GSW provides a tremendous value to our students and to our region. The entire campus is focused on ensuring student success, enhancing the overall campus experience, providing programs relevant to our economy and graduating more students who will make a real impact in our region’s work force.”

