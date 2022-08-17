ga sw nurse.jpg

For the second time, Georgia Southwestern State University has received the top ranking as one of the “Top 10 Nursing Schools in Georgia” by Nurse.org.

 Special Photo: GSW

GSW’s No. 1 rank is based on the nursing program’s reputation, NCLEX pass rate, tuition and acceptance rate. These factors were reviewed by a selection panel of five experienced registered nurses.

