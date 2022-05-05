AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University will hold its spring 2022 commencement ceremony May 13 at 3 p.m. in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center, also known as the Storm Dome.
The ceremony will recognize approximately 300 spring graduates for their work and academic achievements. The commencement speaker will be Bárbara Rivera Holmes, who serves on the University System of Georgia Board of Regents.
Holmes is the president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and previously served as the vice president of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission. She helped organize the Albany-Dougherty Industry Roundtable, a CEO-level forum of the area’s largest employers.
Holmes is a former journalist whose work has earned four awards for excellence in journalism from the Associated Press. She is a graduate of the 2014 class of Leadership Georgia; the 2009-10 class of Leadership Albany; and in 2008 she was recognized as one of southwest Georgia’s “40 Under 40.” She is also a graduate of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development.
Holmes, who is bilingual, is a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Fla., with degrees in journalism and in Spanish. She continued her studies at Estudio Sampere Internacional, in Madrid and Alicante, Spain.
Doors to the inside of the Convocation Hall will close five minutes before the ceremony at 2:55 p.m. Guests should arrive early and plan accordingly for parking and finding seats. Accessible parking and seating will be available.
