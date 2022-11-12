homeless.jpeg

A Georgia Senate committee focused on addressing homelessness heard this week from a variety of Georgians who have directly experienced living on the streets.

 Photo Contributed by Joshua Silavent via Georgia Recorder

Those who testified came from diverse backgrounds but shared the common experience of homelessness. They described in frank terms the challenges they faced in trying to bounce back.

