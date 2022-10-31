CUTHBERT -- Rep. Gerald Greene earned the support of a diverse range of advocacy groups, including the Georgia Farm Bureau, the Georgia Association of Educators, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Businesses. He is the only candidate running for the state House to earn all these endorsements.
“I’m honored to receive support from the farming community, current and former educators and our state and local job creators,” Greene said. “During my time in office, I’ve worked hard to ensure all southwest Georgians and their needs are well-represented at the Capitol. These endorsements from such a diverse group of state and local advocacy groups reflect that. I’m grateful for their backing and will continue to fight for our people and community if re-elected.”
Greene was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1982 and is currently serving his 36th year as representative of House District 151, which includes all or portions of Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell, Webster and Dougherty counties. He taught in the Randolph-Clay School System for 32 years and was named STAR Teacher of the Randolph-Clay System in 1977 and 1993 and Teacher of the Year for the school system in 1991. He is chairman of the State Properties Committee and a member of the Appropriations, Economic Development & Tourism, Public Safety and Homeland Security, Retirement, Rules and Special Rules Committees. Greene is a member of the Springvale Baptist Church.
Following the 2021 special session on redistricting, Greene will run in the newly drawn House District 154. Greene is also poised to become the next dean of the Georgia House of Representatives, making him the longest-serving member of the Georgia House.
