CUTHBERT -- Rep. Gerald Greene earned the support of a diverse range of advocacy groups, including the Georgia Farm Bureau, the Georgia Association of Educators, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Businesses. He is the only candidate running for the state House to earn all these endorsements.

“I’m honored to receive support from the farming community, current and former educators and our state and local job creators,” Greene said. “During my time in office, I’ve worked hard to ensure all southwest Georgians and their needs are well-represented at the Capitol. These endorsements from such a diverse group of state and local advocacy groups reflect that. I’m grateful for their backing and will continue to fight for our people and community if re-elected.”

