It’s hard to believe that students are already heading back to school.
The 2020-2021 school year brought many unique challenges to students, teachers, and their families — from remote learning to unconventional schedules. I hope that this upcoming school year brings a renewed sense of normalcy to our communities as we move forward together.
Every legislative session, I work to support our students and teachers, inside and outside of the classroom. We pass budgets that prioritize education at all levels and legislation that keeps our Georgia students in the best position possible for the future. This session was no exception.
We passed Senate Bill 246, which protects parents and their rights to make educational decisions for their children. The bill prohibits Georgia school systems, whether state or local, from regulating learning pods when a student’s schooling is primarily offered virtually. If virtual learning becomes necessary in the future, Georgia families need options that provide them with support and structure.
The legislature also passed Senate Bill 42, which allows home-schooled students to participate in extracurricular activities through the school they would enroll in if they attended public schools. To participate in these activities, the student must enroll in a course through their school system, which can include a dual enrollment course. There are additional requirements for participation, including requirements to complete the tryout process that is required of all students. The home-schooled students must also follow the same rules and regulations that students in traditional schools must follow while participating. SB 42 will allow parents to make choices about their children’s education while still permitting them to participate in community activities and local schools.
Education for students from kindergarten through 12th grade continues to be the single largest expenditure in our state’s budget, accounting for more than 40% of state spending. After difficult decisions had to be made during 2020, the Fiscal Year 2022 budget restores most of a prior cut to QBE formula earnings, ensuring our students and teachers have the funding they need.
The 2022 budget also restores more than $8 million to programs that provide direct instruction or vital educational services. Agricultural education received more than $500,000 in restored funds, while Communities in Schools, preschool disabilities services, and regional education service agencies received almost $3.5 million in restored funds. The budget also increases lottery funds for pre-kindergarten classroom operations by $1.7 million, the first increase in operations since the 2010 fiscal year.
The budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year, which went into effect on July 1 this year, also includes $58.9 million for the University System of Georgia. The University System has also announced it will have no increases in tuition or mandatory student fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. The continued commitment to funding our colleges and universities and keeping tuition rates affordable allows Georgia students to receive high-quality education after completing high school while keeping the cost low for students and their families.
It is an honor to represent you in the General Assembly, and I look forward to seeing you soon. As always, do not hesitate to call (404 656-9210) or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov to share your thoughts and concerns.
