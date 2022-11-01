ALBANY — State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, praised the Dougherty County School System for its historic graduation rates and leading southwest Georgia in public education.
“As a former public school educator, I know first-hand the challenges students, teachers and school administrators may face in the classroom,” Greene said in a news release. “These graduation rates are particularly remarkable given the unprecedented lockdowns and virtual learning over the last few years. It’s certainly not been easy, but these graduation rates demonstrate it’s been worth it. I wholeheartedly believe in the transformative power of education and will continue investing in and fighting for our students and strong public schools.”
Green was endorsed this year by the Georgia Association of Educators for his advocacy and strong legislative record. While in office, Greene has worked to secure record investment in Georgia public schools, to restore COVID-19 cuts and fully fund k-12 education. He also worked to help address critical teacher shortages, particularly in rural Georgia, by supporting legislation allowing former educators to return to the classroom without jeopardizing their retirement plans.
Greene was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1982 and is currently serving his 36th year as representative of House District 151, which includes all or portions of Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell, Webster and Dougherty counties. He taught in the Randolph-Clay School System for 32 years and was named STAR Teacher of Randolph-Clay System in 1977 and 1993 and Teacher of the Year for the school system in 1991.
Following the 2021 special session on redistricting, Greene is running in the newly drawn House District 154, comprising all or parts of Calhoun, Clay Baker, Early, Miller, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole and parts of Dougherty counties.
