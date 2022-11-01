ALBANY — State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, praised the Dougherty County School System for its historic graduation rates and leading southwest Georgia in public education.

“As a former public school educator, I know first-hand the challenges students, teachers and school administrators may face in the classroom,” Greene said in a news release. “These graduation rates are particularly remarkable given the unprecedented lockdowns and virtual learning over the last few years. It’s certainly not been easy, but these graduation rates demonstrate it’s been worth it. I wholeheartedly believe in the transformative power of education and will continue investing in and fighting for our students and strong public schools.”

