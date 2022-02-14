TIFTON — Area golfers can now take some night swings at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Forest Lakes Golf Club.
Forest Lakes Superintendent Austin Lawton said the driving range and the putting green are now lighted so that golfers can come out after dark and strike balls at their leisure.
"We’re always trying to improve our course, and this is something we thought our golfers would be interested in,” Lawton said.
The official grand opening for the lighted driving range and putting green at the nine-hole course was held on Feb. 11. The course is located at 80 Moorman Drive in Tift County. The driving range is just over 280 yards and has flags placed at 50, 75, 100, 150, 200 and 250 yards.
Golfers now can hit a bucket of balls for $4 in the daytime and $5 at night. The putting green is available for practice at no charge. Lawton said the lighted facilities will be open until 8 p.m. every night during the winter. The course opens at 8 a.m. each day.
“We have improved the driving range quite a bit with new turf, new drainage, new irrigation, and improvements on the tee box,” Lawton said.
Golfers can play 18 holes with a cart for $24 during the week and $26 on weekends. ABAC students, ABAC faculty and staff, senior citizens, and military play at a 10% discount. A set of golf clubs is available for rent for $8 a round.
ABAC owns the course, but it’s open to the public. Forest Lakes memberships start at $80 per month with a $2 cart fee for each round of play. The course plays 6,970 yards over 18 holes.
A 2011 ABAC graduate with a bachelor’s degree in turfgrass and golf course management, Lawton has been the Forest Lakes superintendent for 10 years.
“We have new golf carts coming this summer, and I hope to be able to share some more news about the course in the near future,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.