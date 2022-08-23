The buzz is on for Braves trophy tour stop in Cairo

More than $37.4 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds will be awarded to various organizations around the state, like Boys and Girls Clubs, to support learning recovery initiatives and programs as educators and students continue to confront the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp HAS announced more than $37.4 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds will be awarded to various organizations around the state to support learning recovery initiatives and programs as educators and students continue to confront the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With input from parents, students, and educators alike from all across Georgia, we worked diligently to get our schools back open and return to in-person learning safely following the pandemic," Kemp said. "We know there is still more work to do when it comes to recovering from pandemic-driven learning loss in our classrooms. That's why I'm thankful to know that these additional funds -- on top of the historic investments we've made in K-12 education -- will both put students first and help set them on a renewed path of learning success."

