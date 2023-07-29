Albany Transit looking at later hours for bus station to accomodate Greyhound passengers

A business decision by the new owners of the Greyhound bus line leaves some Albany riders waiting in the summer heat for buses.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The question, posed by concerned callers was a legitimate one: If the city of Albany just spent $11 million-plus on a transportation center, why are bus riders waiting out in the hot sun for buses to arrive?

The answer is a lesson in the current state of business.

