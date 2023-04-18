ALBANY -- The H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Across Reaching Together) Organization Inc. will host the Pandemic Warriors Game Day on Saturday and invites the community to "bounce on over for a day of fun."
The Pandemic Warriors Game Day will engage participants with information on mental health as well as information about the virus that causes COVID-19. Dr. Jaye Rodriquez, a mental health professional, will be the speaker. The Monroe High School cheerleaders will kick the event off, followed by plenty of fun with a bounce house obstacle course, giant Jenga, along with a TikTok showdown and much more.
Pandemic Warriors Game Day will start Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1501 Newton Road, in Albany. Fun and games will continue until noon, and a vaccine clinic will be conducted from noon-2 p.m.
The pandemic that began in December 2019 has affected the mental health of school-aged children. The harmful effects are expected to have a greater impact on children living in underserved, financially-challenged areas such as Albany. It is, therefore, imperative to provide resources to these children, officials said.
U-Save-It Pharmacy will conduct a COVID-19 clinic during which (adults and children) being vaccinated will receive a $50 gift card. Also, anyone completing the UGA survey will receive a $10 gift card. Everyone in attendance will receive a gift.
H.E.A.R.T., in partnership with Albany State University's Health Literacy Project, with funding from a Health and Human Services grant, is sponsoring the event.
