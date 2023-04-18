DSC_0181.JPG

H.E.A.R.T. President Anne Johnson

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY -- The H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Across Reaching Together) Organization Inc. will host the Pandemic Warriors Game Day on Saturday and invites the community to "bounce on over for a day of fun."

The Pandemic Warriors Game Day will engage participants with information on mental health as well as information about the virus that causes COVID-19. Dr. Jaye Rodriquez, a mental health professional, will be the speaker. The Monroe High School cheerleaders will kick the event off, followed by plenty of fun with a bounce house obstacle course, giant Jenga, along with a TikTok showdown and much more.

