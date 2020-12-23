ALBANY -- The Southwest Public Health District is encouraging health care organizations and congregate living facilities to request the COVID vaccine for their employees through the district’s website, District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said in a news release.
Now that the vaccine is arriving in all southwest Georgia health departments, health care workers and facilities are able to obtain it, Ruis said. Among the facilities qualified to register are hospitals, urgent care facilities, long-term care facilities, EMS, doctors’ and dentists’ offices, home health care agencies, hospice organizations, and certain specialty care facilities.
Health care organizations in the 14-county district can fill out the vaccine request form on the district’s website at www.southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org. A member of the public health staff will contact each facility as soon as the health district is able to schedule the vaccine service. Individuals who are self-employed as health care workers may call their local health department for information and scheduling.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.