ATLANTA -- The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s GOHS Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) units, GOHS Traffic Enforcement Networks, and Georgia State Patrol are joining the Albany and Dougherty County police departments for a Thunder Task Force traffic enforcement campaign this weekend in the city of Albany/Dougherty County area.

The Albany Police Department requested GOHS Thunder Task Force to return to the city to help reverse an increase in traffic deaths in the county over the last three years.

