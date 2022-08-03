langdale abac.png

From left, Destination Ag staff Sara Hand, Kalyn Hansford and Caroline Shaw join Donnie Warren from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation and ABAC Ag Museum Director Garrett Boone for a ceremony in which the Langdale Foundation contributed to the museum's Destination Ag program.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — For the past six years, more than 43,000 elementary school students from all over south Georgia have received an inside look at how agriculture affects their daily lives at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

Thanks to a recent gift from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, even more young people will receive that kind of insight in days to come.

