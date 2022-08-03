From left, Destination Ag staff Sara Hand, Kalyn Hansford and Caroline Shaw join Donnie Warren from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation and ABAC Ag Museum Director Garrett Boone for a ceremony in which the Langdale Foundation contributed to the museum's Destination Ag program.
TIFTON — For the past six years, more than 43,000 elementary school students from all over south Georgia have received an inside look at how agriculture affects their daily lives at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Thanks to a recent gift from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, even more young people will receive that kind of insight in days to come.
"Our investment in ABAC's Destination Ag program is an investment in our future,” Donnie Warren, executive director of the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, said in a news release. “The Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation is proud to help support this program in educating children at an early age and exposing them to agriculture and the working forest. We look forward to seeing what the 2022-2023 school year brings."
Museum Director Garrett Boone said the donation is essential in allowing the museum to continue in its commitment to the outreach effort at local schools.
“Destination Ag provides an interactive, educational experience for children and all guests focused on modern agriculture and natural resources,” Boone said. “Through a variety of programs taught by ABAC students, guests connect to where their food, fiber and shelter come from – agriculture.
“We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we connect students to agriculture, cultivate a passion for agriculture and natural resources, and positively impact Georgia’s youth. It has been really amazing to watch this program grow and expand, and we are very thankful for the generosity of the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation.”
Now entering its seventh year, the Destination Ag program serves Pre-K, first-, third-, and fifth-graders in 13 school districts including Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift, Turner and Worth county schools and Valdosta City Schools.
Besides the visits to the actual museum site, which is a part of the ABAC campus in Tifton, the program has included the distribution of 11,448 Family Forestry books and 6,784 Peach books throughout the state of Georgia.
The Traveling Trunks program features information on forestry and peanuts. Twenty of those trunks traverse the state far and wide through the Georgia Farm Bureau districts.
ABAC students are heavily involved in the teaching portion of Destination Ag with 5,646 instructional hours since 2016. Third- and fifth-graders will begin visiting the museum for Destination Ag on Aug. 29 this year. Pre-K and first-graders will initiate their visits on Jan. 30.
