LEESBURG -- Tickets for the 2022 LCHS Distinguished Alumni Banquet are now on sale. Individual tickets are on sale for $20 per person, or $150 for a table of 8.
The banquet will take place on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Bindery @ Oakland Library, 445 Oakland Parkway West in Leesburg. Tickets are available at the Lee County Chamber of Commerce and Lee County Board of Education during regular business hours.
The purpose of this program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments, or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves. They and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.
The 2022 Class of Distinguished Alumni who will be honored at this year's banquet are:
David Preston Daughtry, Class of 1994
Curtis R. “Trey” Green III, Class of 1989
Abigail Leigh “Abby” Phillips, Class of 2002
Yolanda Michelle Robinson, Class of 2001
Larry Eugene Tucker, Class of 1962 (posthumous)
Theresa West, Class of 1983
Penny Wood Whitman, Class of 1995
The Lee County High School Distinguished Alumni program selects up to 7 recipients every year. For more information on how to nominate someone for LCHS Distinguished Alumni recognition, email lchsdistinguishedalumni@gmail.com. Applications are available year-round.
