LEESBURG — The Lee County Commission has announced that it will hold a public hearing at its 6 p.m. meeting July 12 on the planned closure of Carter Place Road.
Any citizen of Lee County or any person wherever residing may be heard by the Lee County Board of Commissioners during the aforesaid public hearing, which will be held at the Lee County governmental offices, located at 102 Starksville Ave. North.
In making the announcement, the board offered the following resolution:
Whereas, the Board of Commissioners of Lee County, Georgia, has determined that Carter Place Road, a dirt road with entrance and exit on Georgia Highway 195 at parcel 045 030 and parcel 053 017, which has been proposed for abandonment is that portion of a county road right of way known as Carter Place Road, which traverses property operated at Southern Hills Orchards for approximately two miles. Said property is located in Land Lots 075 and 105 of the 14th Land District of Lee County, Georgia.
Maps are on file in the office of the Lee County Planning, Zoning & Engineering Department, located at 102 Starksville Ave. North, and may be reviewed along with any information by contacting County Manager Christi Dockery between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, except holidays, at (229) 759-6000.
