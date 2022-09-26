LEESBURG — As the Lee County High School football team prepares to take on Houston County in its homecoming contest, the LCHS Distinguished Alumni Committee is preparing the final touches to welcome seven distinguished alumni back to LCHS and our community.
The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments, or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.
The 2022 Class of Distinguished Alumni:
♦ David Preston Daughtry, Class of 1994
♦ Curtis R. “Trey” Green III, Class of 1989
♦ Abigail Leigh “Abby” Phillips, Class of 2002
♦ Yolanda Michelle Robinson, Class of 2001
♦ Larry Eugene Tucker, Class of 1962 (posthumous recognition)
♦ Theresa West, Class of 1983
♦ Penny Wood Whitman, Class of 1995
The schedule of planned events for the 2022 LCHS Distinguished Alumni festivities includes:
♦ Thursday — Homecoming Parade in downtown Leesburg at 5:30 pm. Distinguished Alumni will serve as the grand marshals of the parade.
♦ Thursday — Distinguished Alumni Banquet: Distinguished Alumni will be honored at a banquet at The Bindery @ Oakland Library in Leesburg. The banquet begins at 7 p.m. For persons interested in attending the banquet, the few remaining tickets are available at the Lee County Board of Education front office and are $20 per person. Tickets will not be available at the door.
♦ Friday — School Presentations: One of the best components of this program is when Distinguished Alumni are given the opportunity to speak to students within the school system. Robinson and will speak to eighth-grade students at both Lee County Middle School West and East. Whitman and Green will speak with ninth-grade Introduction to Teaching students. Daughtry and West will speak with students at Lee County High School.
♦ Friday — Homecoming Football Game: Our 2022 LCHS Distinguished Alumni will be recognized from the football field during pre-game festivities and then will enjoy the football game with their guests.
The Lee County High School Distinguished Alumni Program selects seven deserving recipients each year. For more information on how to nominate an LCHS Distinguished Alumnus, email lchsdistinguishedalumni@gmail.com. Applications are available year-round.
