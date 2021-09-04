LEESBURG – The Lee County School System sent a letter to students and families in the system Friday outlining COVID-19 protocols for the return to in-person learning on Wednesday. The main focus of the letter relates to the temporary requirement of appropriate face coverings until Sept. 21. It also includes an update on the COVID cases within the system.
The protocol details include:
1. Temporarily, appropriate face coverings will be a requirement for all staff and students, indoors and on school buses.
2. Visitors will be required to wear a face covering indoors (this includes after-school events inside).
3. Quarantine procedures for close contact are:
● Close contact students wearing a face covering are not required to quarantine if they are asymptomatic.
● Parents will be notified of exposure and asked to monitor symptoms. Parents may choose to quarantine students at home per DPH guidelines.
"As a district, we recognize COVID-19 has been challenging for students, staff, families and the community," the letter said. "We have unprecedented numbers of positive cases in the community and our schools. Since school began on Aug. 6, there have been 879 positive cases of COVID-19 in the community.
"In 21 days of in-person and remote learning, there have been 539 cases among students and staff, which is more than the 404 total cases reported last school year. To date, there have been 3,610 close contacts within the system. We are committed to having school in-person for students. This temporary adjustment of protocols will help us return to in-person learning and keep everyone safe. If you have questions or concerns about your student, please contact the school."
Temporary Protocol Questions and Answers:
Who is required to wear an appropriate face covering? The face covering requirement will be in effect for all students, staff, and visitors in our schools, buildings, and on student transportation.
Are there exceptions? Exceptions based on medical needs for students and staff must be documented by a physician, and that documentation will be treated as confidential and retained in the office of the principal. Some students with disabilities may be exempt based on individual needs as determined by the Director of Special Education. Staff members may remove their face coverings when students are not present and social distancing from other adults is possible. Students and adults may remove their face coverings during breaks and when they are eating or drinking or other activities approved by the principal.
Do we need to provide a face covering? We ask parents to provide reusable masks/face coverings for their students, but we will provide them for students who are unable to provide one on their own.
Can you wear a face shield or gator as a face covering? Every student, staff member, and visitor needs to wear an appropriate face covering. Face shields that are clear and cover the face and mouth may be appropriate. Face shields can add an extra layer of protection and be worn in conjunction with a mask.
What are the requirements for face coverings?
● Cloth masks with multiple layers of tightly woven, breathable fabric;
● Disposable masks constructed of multiple layers of non-woven material;
● Gator-style face coverings that are doubled to create two layers;
● Face shields that are clear and cover the nose and mouth.
Yolanda Robinson, the public relations coordinator for the Lee School System, said the system is focused on ensuring the safety of staff and students as it works to maintain in-person learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.