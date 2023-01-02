CAIRO -- The Libertarian Party of Georgia has announced its endorsement of John Monds in his run for Georgia state Senate District 11. Monds, a graduate of Morehouse College with a degree in banking and finance and a dedicated homeschool father of four, recently announced his candidacy in the upcoming special election.

Monds has launched historical campaigns for office before, receiving more than 1 million votes in his first statewide election and becoming the first black Georgian to appear on the ballot for governor.

