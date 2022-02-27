ALBANY — The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce led a diverse delegation of local leaders from the public and private sectors to Atlanta as part of the Chamber’s long-standing Albany-Dougherty Day, a government affairs advocacy program that positions the community’s priorities and opportunities and showcases the impact of its leadership and collaboration.
The legislative event included meetings with the Office of Gov. Brian Kemp; Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan; the Georgia Chamber of Commerce; University System of Georgia; Technical College System of Georgia; Georgia Department of Agriculture; and members of the Albany Area Legislative Delegation, in which state leaders touted Albany-Dougherty County’s spirit of collaboration and its tenacity in facing challenges presented by the pandemic, having developed innovative solutions and partnerships in work force, health care and industry.
“Albany-Dougherty County is well-recognized as the hub of southwest Georgia and a statewide leader in exemplifying the power of partnership, which was demonstrated this week through the diverse delegation of local leaders engaged in discussions at the table,” Bárbara Rivera Holmes, president & CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, said in a news release. “The Albany Area Chamber is the region’s largest business advocacy organization, connecting and convening nearly 800 area businesses and community partners, and facilitating the representation of their legislative priorities on the local, state and federal levels. The Albany-Dougherty Day legislative event is our annual opportunity to present a collective front to state lawmakers and key influencers, demonstrating shared vision and community support on priorities most vital to the long-term success of Albany and its surrounding counties.”
The Albany Area Chamber’s 2022 pro-business legislative priorities include expansion of the health care professional pipeline to ensure Georgia has the work force to provide the care and services citizens need, and supporting telemedicine to increase access to care for rural Georgians; investing in rural broadband and rural innovation, which is critical to supporting educational attainment, economic growth and utilization of telehealth services; supporting incentives and initiatives that remove barriers for small businesses and expand access to resources; and increased investment in transportation infrastructure to support Georgia’s distribution and logistics industries.
Additionally, the chamber is advocating for state appropriations to support the health professions simulation lab at Albany State University, the expansion of the diesel mechanic and auto collision center at Albany Technical College, and doubling capacity of pre-K slots within the Dougherty County School System.
The local leadership delegation included representatives from the city of Albany; Dougherty County; the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau; the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission; Albany State University; Albany Technical College; the Dougherty County School System; Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany; Albany Area Primary Health Care; Phoebe Putney Health System; and private sector businesses in agriculture, small business and industry. The program is further supported by Adams Exterminators, AT&T, Georgia CEO, Georgia Power, Horizons Community Solutions and McLendon Acres.
Albany-Dougherty Day is a component of the chamber’s Government Affairs Division, comprising member business representatives, and chaired by Bridges Sinyard, vice president of Adam’s Exterminators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.