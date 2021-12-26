TIFTON — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
The list of the students by hometowns is as follows:
Albany
President’s List
Cailee Granberry
Sheridan Lowry
Nathan Masters
Caleb Phillips
Emma Stegemiller
Dean’s List
Delaney Garcia
Ilona Laverty
Gracey Pickelsimer
Abigail Rangel
Allyssa Rogers
Davis Solis
April Wilson
Distinguished List
Stephanie Bass
Anthony Buck
Abby DeVane
Sara Harper
Allenhurst
Dean’s List
Gillian Bulnes
Leesburg
President’s List
Dolan Mosley
John Sikes
Emily Yost
Dean’s List
Ashlyn Hurst
Carsen Pickle
Aubreigh Walls
Jayden Watts
Distinguished List
Stephen Kardamis
Chelsea Morrow
Abbeville
President’s List
Nicholas Keene
Dean’s List
Owen Harris
Distinguished List
Kaysie Clements
Adel
President’s List
Helen Allen
Karina Arteaga Trejo
Jessica Lamas-Bravo
Audra McCallum
Tucker Parrish
Ansley Paulk
Ethan Ray
Samantha Rodriquez
Ansley Simmons
Jesse Tucker
Kwinci Way
Dean’s List
Sarah Bostic
Lacey Hester
Caroline Spell
Alexxus Thomas
Distinguished List
Madison Farr
Christopher Gibbs
Lionela Gutierrez Nava
Emily Hass
Kimberly Jobe
LaShandra Wiley
Tristen Wilson Ailey
President’s List
Patrick Ethredge
Alapaha
President’s List
Emma Griner
Alexander Johnson
Griffin Rowe
Patrick Tucker
Dean’s List
Cavin Dixon
Stephanie Mathis
Distinguished List
Cody Beasley
Ma Castaneda
Arabi
President’s List
Mary Guess
Dean’s List
Erin Melcher
Arlington
President’s List
Kathleen Odom
Dean’s List
Thu Hong Bui
Distinguished List
Ashley Bui
Sutton McCarley
Ashburn
President’s List
Cierra Boney
Aubrey Brown
Aurora Geoghagan
Garrett Gravitt
Griffin Gravitt
Dakyrae Holmes
Isabella Wright-Jensen
Dean’s List
Zebony Davis
Taylor Lawson
Hayden Norman
Allyson Pate
Distinguished List
Elijah Alford
Kathryn Cunningham
James Taylor
Nariah Thomas
Elizabeth Velasco
Baconton
Dean’s List
Caitlin Foister
Distinguished List
Sara Shiver
Frank Vann
Bainbridge
President’s List
Aubrey Chapman
Jacob Floyd
Daniel Medrano
Joseph Presnal
Emily Sims
Dean’s List
Ulises Aregullin
Mason Bailey
Iran Brown
Leonard Hoskins
Madison Jones
Sara Matthews
Rosanna Rentz
Coby Whitaker
Distinguished List
Anders Austinson
Isabella Barnett
Kaycee Brooks
Kevin Brooks
Raylee Dean
Sara Dollar
Hannah Friedman
Katherine Griffin
Ella Harrell
James Haywood
Alyvia James
Laci Johnson
Alida Jones
Mallorie Jordan
Mary Long
Christina Longs
Hayden Martin
Josey McConnell
Lainey McRae
Anisa Patel
Nely Perez
Brooke Phillips
Bethany Rentz
Alexandria Riche
Lauran Roberts
Davonte Stepney
Vanessa Vazquez
Joseph Vickers
Mary Warr
Zoe Wells
Kassidy Widner
Benjamin York
Baxley
Dean’s List
Robert Courson
Blakely
President’s List
Hannah Crumley
Jane Smith
Skyla Turner
Timothy Willis
Distinguished List
Morgan Bridges
Kamryn Carver
Zane Caudill
Destiny Ceasar
Mary Cooper
Madison English
Shelby Griffin
Caroline Harper
Caleb Jenkins
Margaret Johnson
Julia Martin
Collins McClendon
Macy Middleton
Summer Sanders
Tanner Williams
Tyler Williams
Bruce Wilson
Andrew Winkler
Brinson
Distinguished List
Celena Floyd
Rachel Hayes
Charmaine Rice
April Taylor
Brookfield
Distinguished List
Seirra Howard
Broxton
President’s List
Leana Atkinson
Wyatt Price
Alison Ricketson
Dean’s List
Ronald Wiggins
Distinguished List
Kali Williams
Cairo
President’s List
Maelee Sellers
Lindsey Winzell
Distinguished List
Ashley Carroll
Darrell Johnson
William McCorkle
Erin Pearce Calhoun
Dean’s List
Trenton Larson Ty Ly
Camilla
President’s List
Lauren Faircloth
Eulalia Lopez
Laura Posey
Dean’s List
Elizabeth McDaniel
Distinguished List
Juliauna Bynum
Caden Godwin
Jay Lanier
Maggie Womble
Chula
President’s List
Samuel Lawson
Vincent Thompson
Dean’s List
Caroline Clark
Luke Dorman
Chrys Kirby
Jocelyn Powell
Emily Staton
Distinguished List
Haley Burns
Sarah Fillyaw
Raelea Schemmel
Climax
President’s List
Faith Taunton
Dean’s List
Evelyn Austinson
Leah Cumbie
Sergio Garza
Miracle Rogers
Distinguished List
Allison Cornog
Jared Davis
Haley Dollar
Maloree Inlow
Brenden Mitchell
Pierce Taunton
Colquitt
President’s List
Allison Burke
Alexis Moore
Dean’s List
Joshua Enfinger
Distinguished List
Madison Bradley
Landin Cobb
Jaycie Johnson
Katie Massey
Lane McElyea
Abby Pickle
Holden Richardson
Lily Sheffield
Sydney Thomas
James Walton
Cooper Williams
Cordele
President’s List
Daniel Bohler
Zachary Moralez
Dean’s List
Stephanie Fraser
Kailee Richardson
Kayla Stephens
Justin Walls
Regan Webb
Donovan Whitman
Distinguished List
William Simpson
Cornelia
President’s List
Joshua Brown
Cuthbert
President’s List
Landon Torbert
Distinguished List
Joeanna Addison
Hailey Boyd
Karley Chapman
Miracle Glover
Byron Thornton
Damascus
Distinguished List
Melanie Bodrey
Brady Brunson
Dawson
President’s List
Hensley Ingram
Ansley Peeler
Doerun
Dean’s List
Abby Ellegood
Karli Yarbrough
Donalsonville
President’s List
Macy Batchelor
Emilee Fain
Peyton Price
Dean’s List
Sierra Houston
Distinguished List
Hillary Bell
Hugh Broome
Jessica Gingery
Claudia Hall
Shivani Kapadia
Rylan O’Hearn
Tyler Williams
Douglas
President’s List
Tony Bustos
Madison Strickland
Dean’s List
Lakeland Ables
Dawson Adams
Wendy Garcia
Kevin Martinez
Alvin Ricketson
Hunter Sutton
William Waldron
Distinguished List
Victoria Pierce
Zachary Ray
Edison
Dean’s List
Emily Everson
Distinguished List
Taylor Bruner
Ethan Ragan
Braxton Ward
Enigma
President’s List
Lauren Massey
Dean’s List
Dakota Claxton
Autumn Purvis
Distinguished List
Leslei Cedillo
Emily Dillard
Gregory Donley
Jessica Griner
Fitzgerald
President’s List
Jordan Brown
Britin Cowan
Danielle Daunhauer
Margaret Evans
Luke Guy
Chloe Pate
Marlaina Reaves
Madelyn Stone
Josie Taylor
Drew Tucker
Dean’s List
Emilie Andrews
David Brown
Kara Day
Logan Guy
Rainey Kirkland
John Miller
Daniel Montiel
Emily Oliver
Brooke Patry
Sydney Snyder
Kennedie Stembridge
Anna Talton
Julia Wright
Distinguished List
Parker Carrigan
Montana Goodman
Bryan Guerra
Madelyn Massey
Caleb Ray
Sabrina Scott
Tierra Turner
Leah Yarbrough
Georgetown
Distinguished List
Lillian Balkcom
Hahira
President’s List
Dalton Sharp
Cassandra Uchida
Dean’s List
Gabriella Daugherty
Jaylin Johnson
Distinguished List
Sarah Baker
Rachael O’Connor
Delia White
Iron City
President’s List
Gracen Kirkland
Distinguished List
Heather Bell
Ashley Womack
Leary
Distinguished List
Aida Dozier
Lenox
President’s List
Laura Clark
Krysta Danforth
Jacob Shirah
Annah Williams
Dean’s List
Cassidy Guess
Kaylee Whitley
Nathan Woods
Distinguished List
Anna-Lisa Franklin
Heather Terry Lexington
Dean’s List
Jacob Booth
Locust Grove
President’s List
Sarah Harper
Dean’s List
Haley Garland
Haleigh Henry
Loganville
President’s List
Maven Farmer
Dean’s List
Matthew Dyals
Meigs
Dean’s List
Madison Griner
Distinguished List
Lavonia Landrum
Moultrie
President’s List
Peyton Alderman
Abigail Ard
Loisann Friedman
Madison Giles
Chloe Gould
Jennifer Hernandez
Annalisa Illian
Jeb Johnson
Raney Lamon
Mary Grace McCoy
Sarai Ramirez
Garcie White
Dean’s List
Josie Brightwell
Michael Crosby
Kenny Dang
Anna Edwards
Caleb Guerra
Alyn Herndon
Sarah Hollingsworth
Luis Martinez-torres
Mariela Mejia
Brentley Odom
Dylan Patel
Monique Richardson
Anai Salabarria
Distinguished List
Janirah Coasey
Alec Crews
Denise Crews
Shandreka Croft
Daley Dalton
Daniel Durrence
Kallie Gay
LeAnna Gay
Sarah Glass
Shawna Griffin
Taylor Hall
Maycey Kight
Joshua Massey
Isabella Sellers
Justin Sinclair
Levi Stanfill
Emily Taylor
Laquelle Thomas
Henry Tran
Mount Vernon
Dean’s List
Brittany Braddy
Nashville
President’s List
Kaleb Bell
Aubrey Hughes
Natalie Nix
Caroline Shaw
Sally Shepard
Candler Swain
Julia Taylor
Dean’s List
Bonnie Exum
Alexis Powell
Macy Taylor
Distinguished List
Alisa Busbin
Hannah Morris
Hannah Ritter
Ryan Sumler
Newton
Distinguished List
Miit Patel
Norman Park
President’s List
Juliana Perry
Dean’s List
Ausburn Davis
Robert Mitchell
Jose Pacheco
Distinguished List
Emily Dozier
Roberto Fernandez
Jessica Norman
Ocilla
President’s List
Isabella Rowe
Timothy Simmons
Spencer Tatum
Dean’s List
Kirsche Weatherford
Distinguished List
Tierra Foster
Molly Morris
Jason Morris II
Omega
Dean’s List
Brayan Alvarado
James Dunn
Victoria Lara
Enrique Martinez
Pedro Mendoza
Christian Sumner
Jeraldo Zermeno
Distinguished List
Christopher Drawdy
Claudia Lara
Jesus Mendoza-Salazar
Pelham
Distinguished List
Amanda Miller
Donnie Palmer
Pitts
President’s List
Haven Hollingsworth
Dean’s List
Taylor Blain
Distinguished List
Jackson Burnette
Plains
Dean’s List
Sarah Lamb
Poulan
President’s List
Ansley Busbee
Dean’s List
Taelor Morrow
Quitman
President’s List
Grayson Peek
Distinguished List
Jacob Icard
Sale City
Dean’s List
James Newsome
Sonni Sapp
Sparks
President’s List
Brianna Roberts
Dean’s List
Ashanti Batts
Carly Buttimer
Distinguished List
Breanna Spearman
Sycamore
President’s List
Madison Ball
Dean’s List
Josie Bullington
KaDee Mitchell
Christopher Termunde
Distinguished List
Chloe Bowden
Kristen Garrett
Sylvester
President’s List
Reese Hancock
Abby Nelms
Georgia Prichard
Dean’s List
Payton Brooks
Laura DuPree
Marley Gunter
William McWaters
Seth Newell
Anna Siniard
Andrew Spainhour
Christopher Tipper
Gracie Willis
Distinguished List
Hannah Fletcher
Brenda Garcia
Hannah Holton
Anslee James
Amber Johnson
Austin Jones
Madison Kent
Kara Lewis
Elizabeth Montgomery
Lauren Pinson
Talking Rock
Distinguished List
Megan Owens
Thomasville
Dean’s List
Robert Gaston
Gabriel Lewis
Benjamin Sanders
Mackenzie Sellers
Distinguished List
Kendra Duncan
Kinley Shores
Tifton
President’s List
Hannah Abell
John Aultman
Joseph Aultman
Sydney Barry
George Bates
Seth Bishoff
Celiabeth Branch
Hannah Bryson
Lleyton Callison
Gloria Del Toro
Aerial Densmore
Samantha Dorminey
Owen Dunn
Pearson Futch
Erin Gilleland
Kyle Gillespie
Andrew Gillis
Laura Gomez
Clark Hall
Coby-James Harper
Emily Henderson
Chalee Hill
Dianna Huerta
Robert Hurd
Giovanni Jimenez
Landon Johnson
Chadwick Jones
Madison Luke
Alexis Mack
Michael Martin
Tucker Matthews
Kendall Maxwell
Mahala McDaniel
Emma Moroney
Madeline Pate
Nikul Patel
Dominique Prince
Karina Rodriquez
Niyay Rotgers
Emily Rowland
Sara Spradley
Nathan Stainback
Christy Stewart
Cameron Sumner
Kylie Tanton
Samuel Thompson
Adeline Tran
Luis Viruegas
Breanna Walls
Dean’s List
Malorie Adkins
Shamya Anderson
Ja’mi Barnes
Autumn Bowen
Lauren Brenneman
Alexis Bruner
Josh Burnsed
Gaston Cantero
Brittney Carelock
Maggie Cheek
Keyona Cody
Colton Creel
Mattie Davis
Madison DelToro
Rheudean Dorman
Benjamin Douglas
Thao Anh Du
Samuel Eaton
Amy Elizalde
Ashton Fulp
Kemper Hall
Kerstin Hall
Maria Del Carmen
Hernandez De Diaz
Andrew Jimenez
Bailey Jones
Sasha King
Jackson Lee
Logan Lesh
Chayla Lopez
Harmon Maraman
Alyssa McDaniel
Charles Miller
Abbigail Moore
Allen Moretz
Janki Patel
Viran Patel
Vivek Patel
Bradley Peterson
Christian Phillippi
Dania Ramirez
Colby Rigdon
Blaire Rutherford
Greer Rutledge-Schemmel
Julia Ryland
Taylor Slater
Melanie Smith
Nicholas Spader
David Trejo
Karrigan Turner
Michael Turner
Jessie Vance
Chase Wiley
Jonathan Williams
Madison Young
Distinguished List
Sandra Adcock
Laine Anderson
Hannah Barry
Sawyer Bass
Chase Bazemore
Dontavious Bell
Melissa Billington
Bailey Booth
Kristin Bowling
Alexandria Branch
Andi Branch
Alexis Braselton
Anthony Brey
Lauren Brey
Brayden Callison
Emma Cargle
Garrett Carlson
Geraldine Carrera
Shakiria Chaney
Alyssa Creel
Albert Culbreath
Gloria Dalton
EmmaLee Daniels
Jenna Davis
Caleb Dela Cerna
Wendy De Santiago
Madison Dixon
Amanda Doss
Hollee Dunston
Nickolas Erskine
Avigail Estrada
Emma Fulghum
Aryn Germano
Margaret Giddens
Mark Gladden
Trace Glausier
Michal Gregus
Madison Griffin
William Griffis
Shelby Harper
Casey Harrison
Nolan Harvin
Juliana Hooks
William Hornback
Kalen Horne
Emery Huggins
Kiersten Huggins
Adylein Hunt
Carter Jackson
Conner Jackson
Nyanna Jackson
Shyanna Jackson
Brittany Johnson
Madeline Kirk
Karsyn Long
Kevyn Lopez
Christian Massa
John Mobley
Blair Moore
Ernesto Ortiz Ariza
Anna Owens
Tyler Parrish
Reagan Pate
Neel Patel
Nilima Patel
Abigail Pearman
Susanne Peters
Anna Putnal
Brianna Reeves
Catherine Roach
Lilly Roach
Jonathan Salazar
Mabel Scott
Yelena Shell
William Shivers
Leah Shoniker
Rebekah Slaven
Colten Smith
Luke Smith
Laura Starnes
Rhett Stephenson
Jackson Strickland
Liliana Torres
Heriberto Torres Serna
Clair Troxell
Sarah Ward
Allison Ware
Olivia Wiley
Anna Willis
Benjamin Wilson
Ty Ty
Dean’s List
Ivey Cook
Hardy Goodman
Distinguished List
Summer Bennett
Charles Cottle
Tucker Dowdy
Neel Patel
Amare Woods
Valdosta
President’s List
Elizabeth Lokey
Kasey McQuitty
Dean’s List
Hunter Corbett
Aaliyah Dempsey
Latoya McMillan
Emmalee Milner
Gabe Moore
Dawson Peek
Distinguished List
Diera Johnson
James Jones
Jamie Riley
Katie Sheffield
Warwick
Dean’s List
Melody Tison
Distinguished List
Sara Lunn
Whigham
President’s List
Kendall Boyd
Dean’s List
Victoria Kilgo
Distinguished List
Rylan Bland
Julie Phelps White
Dean’s List
Sydney Cook
Willacoochee
President’s List
Warren Tanner
Dean’s List
Carsen Carter
Distinguished List
Ashlyn Benton
MILLEDGEVILLE -- The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia College:
Emma Urick of Albany
Emma Hamsley and Allison Hancock of Leesburg
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President's List for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia College:
Courtland Buntin and Chloe Usry of Albany
Chloe Cook of Poulan
Kyli Reese of Leesburg
ROME -- The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale at Berry College while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester included:
Bernadette Takash and Ariel Taylor of Albany
ALBANY -- Western Governors University celebrated the resilience and dedication of more than 1,000 new graduates who have earned their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in recent months with an in-person commencement, the first in nearly two years.
Local residents Abby Cornell and Dawn Johnson received their degrees from WGU at the university’s commencement ceremony in Las Vegas. Cornell earned a bachelor's of science degree in Nursing and Johnson earned a master of arts degree in English Language Learning. As a nonprofit accredited online university, WGU offers more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.
“Having the opportunity to take part in WGU’s commencement and watch graduates like Abby and Dawn accept their degree in-person in Las Vegas is a special experience for all of WGU’s staff, students, and families,” Kim Estep, vice president of WGU’s Southeast region, said. “This day is a defining moment in our students’ lives, and we are proud to celebrate them.”
TROY -- Troy University announced recently the students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 1 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade-point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List.
Local students named to the Provost's List include:
Vivian Isler and Rhonda Sanders of Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.