TIFTON — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.

The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.

Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.

The list of the students by hometowns is as follows:

Albany

President’s List

Cailee Granberry

Sheridan Lowry

Nathan Masters

Caleb Phillips

Emma Stegemiller

Dean’s List

Delaney Garcia

Ilona Laverty

Gracey Pickelsimer

Abigail Rangel

Allyssa Rogers

Davis Solis

April Wilson

Distinguished List

Stephanie Bass

Anthony Buck

Abby DeVane

Sara Harper

Allenhurst

Dean’s List

Gillian Bulnes

Leesburg

President’s List

Dolan Mosley

John Sikes

Emily Yost

Dean’s List

Ashlyn Hurst

Carsen Pickle

Aubreigh Walls

Jayden Watts

Distinguished List

Stephen Kardamis

Chelsea Morrow

Abbeville

President’s List

Nicholas Keene

Dean’s List

Owen Harris

Distinguished List

Kaysie Clements

Adel

President’s List

Helen Allen

Karina Arteaga Trejo

Jessica Lamas-Bravo

Audra McCallum

Tucker Parrish

Ansley Paulk

Ethan Ray

Samantha Rodriquez

Ansley Simmons

Jesse Tucker

Kwinci Way

Dean’s List

Sarah Bostic

Lacey Hester

Caroline Spell

Alexxus Thomas

Distinguished List

Madison Farr

Christopher Gibbs

Lionela Gutierrez Nava

Emily Hass

Kimberly Jobe

LaShandra Wiley

Tristen Wilson Ailey

President’s List

Patrick Ethredge

Alapaha

President’s List

Emma Griner

Alexander Johnson

Griffin Rowe

Patrick Tucker

Dean’s List

Cavin Dixon

Stephanie Mathis

Distinguished List

Cody Beasley

Ma Castaneda

Arabi

President’s List

Mary Guess

Dean’s List

Erin Melcher

Arlington

President’s List

Kathleen Odom

Dean’s List

Thu Hong Bui

Distinguished List

Ashley Bui

Sutton McCarley

Ashburn

President’s List

Cierra Boney

Aubrey Brown

Aurora Geoghagan

Garrett Gravitt

Griffin Gravitt

Dakyrae Holmes

Isabella Wright-Jensen

Dean’s List

Zebony Davis

Taylor Lawson

Hayden Norman

Allyson Pate

Distinguished List

Elijah Alford

Kathryn Cunningham

James Taylor

Nariah Thomas

Elizabeth Velasco 

Baconton

Dean’s List

Caitlin Foister

Distinguished List

Sara Shiver

Frank Vann

Bainbridge

President’s List

Aubrey Chapman

Jacob Floyd

Daniel Medrano

Joseph Presnal

Emily Sims

Dean’s List

Ulises Aregullin

Mason Bailey

Iran Brown

Leonard Hoskins

Madison Jones

Sara Matthews

Rosanna Rentz

Coby Whitaker 

Distinguished List

Anders Austinson

Isabella Barnett

Kaycee Brooks

Kevin Brooks

Raylee Dean

Sara Dollar

Hannah Friedman

Katherine Griffin

Ella Harrell

James Haywood

Alyvia James

Laci Johnson

Alida Jones

Mallorie Jordan

Mary Long

Christina Longs

Hayden Martin

Josey McConnell

Lainey McRae

Anisa Patel

Nely Perez

Brooke Phillips

Bethany Rentz

Alexandria Riche

Lauran Roberts

Davonte Stepney

Vanessa Vazquez

Joseph Vickers

Mary Warr

Zoe Wells

Kassidy Widner

Benjamin York

Baxley

Dean’s List

Robert Courson

Blakely

President’s List

Hannah Crumley

Jane Smith

Skyla Turner

Timothy Willis

Distinguished List

Morgan Bridges

Kamryn Carver

Zane Caudill

Destiny Ceasar

Mary Cooper

Madison English

Shelby Griffin

Caroline Harper

Caleb Jenkins

Margaret Johnson

Julia Martin

Collins McClendon

Macy Middleton

Summer Sanders

Tanner Williams

Tyler Williams

Bruce Wilson

Andrew Winkler

Brinson

Distinguished List

Celena Floyd

Rachel Hayes

Charmaine Rice

April Taylor

Brookfield

Distinguished List

Seirra Howard

Broxton

President’s List

Leana Atkinson

Wyatt Price

Alison Ricketson

Dean’s List

Ronald Wiggins

Distinguished List

Kali Williams

Cairo

President’s List

Maelee Sellers

Lindsey Winzell

Distinguished List

Ashley Carroll

Darrell Johnson

William McCorkle

Erin Pearce Calhoun

Dean’s List

Trenton Larson Ty Ly

Camilla

President’s List

Lauren Faircloth

Eulalia Lopez

Laura Posey

Dean’s List

Elizabeth McDaniel

Distinguished List

Juliauna Bynum

Caden Godwin

Jay Lanier

Maggie Womble

Chula

President’s List

Samuel Lawson

Vincent Thompson

Dean’s List

Caroline Clark

Luke Dorman

Chrys Kirby

Jocelyn Powell

Emily Staton

Distinguished List

Haley Burns

Sarah Fillyaw

Raelea Schemmel

Climax

President’s List

Faith Taunton

Dean’s List

Evelyn Austinson

Leah Cumbie

Sergio Garza

Miracle Rogers

Distinguished List

Allison Cornog

Jared Davis

Haley Dollar

Maloree Inlow

Brenden Mitchell

Pierce Taunton

Colquitt

President’s List

Allison Burke

Alexis Moore

Dean’s List

Joshua Enfinger

Distinguished List

Madison Bradley

Landin Cobb

Jaycie Johnson

Katie Massey

Lane McElyea

Abby Pickle

Holden Richardson

Lily Sheffield

Sydney Thomas

James Walton

Cooper Williams

Cordele

President’s List

Daniel Bohler

Zachary Moralez

Dean’s List

Stephanie Fraser

Kailee Richardson

Kayla Stephens

Justin Walls

Regan Webb

Donovan Whitman

Distinguished List

William Simpson

Cornelia

President’s List

Joshua Brown

Cuthbert

President’s List

Landon Torbert

Distinguished List

Joeanna Addison

Hailey Boyd

Karley Chapman

Miracle Glover

Byron Thornton

Damascus

Distinguished List

Melanie Bodrey

Brady Brunson

Dawson

President’s List

Hensley Ingram

Ansley Peeler

Doerun

Dean’s List

Abby Ellegood

Karli Yarbrough

Donalsonville

President’s List

Macy Batchelor

Emilee Fain

Peyton Price

Dean’s List

Sierra Houston

Distinguished List

Hillary Bell

Hugh Broome

Jessica Gingery

Claudia Hall

Shivani Kapadia

Rylan O’Hearn

Tyler Williams

Douglas

President’s List

Tony Bustos

Madison Strickland

Dean’s List

Lakeland Ables

Dawson Adams

Wendy Garcia

Kevin Martinez

Alvin Ricketson

Hunter Sutton

William Waldron

Distinguished List

Victoria Pierce

Zachary Ray

Edison

Dean’s List

Emily Everson

Distinguished List

Taylor Bruner

Ethan Ragan

Braxton Ward

Enigma

President’s List

Lauren Massey

Dean’s List

Dakota Claxton

Autumn Purvis

Distinguished List

Leslei Cedillo

Emily Dillard

Gregory Donley

Jessica Griner

Fitzgerald

President’s List

Jordan Brown

Britin Cowan

Danielle Daunhauer

Margaret Evans

Luke Guy

Chloe Pate

Marlaina Reaves

Madelyn Stone

Josie Taylor

Drew Tucker

Dean’s List

Emilie Andrews

David Brown

Kara Day

Logan Guy

Rainey Kirkland

John Miller

Daniel Montiel

Emily Oliver

Brooke Patry

Sydney Snyder

Kennedie Stembridge

Anna Talton

Julia Wright

Distinguished List

Parker Carrigan

Montana Goodman

Bryan Guerra

Madelyn Massey

Caleb Ray

Sabrina Scott

Tierra Turner

Leah Yarbrough

Georgetown

Distinguished List

Lillian Balkcom 

Hahira

President’s List

Dalton Sharp

Cassandra Uchida

Dean’s List

Gabriella Daugherty

Jaylin Johnson

Distinguished List

Sarah Baker

Rachael O’Connor

Delia White

Iron City

President’s List

Gracen Kirkland

Distinguished List

Heather Bell

Ashley Womack

Leary

Distinguished List

Aida Dozier

Lenox

President’s List

Laura Clark

Krysta Danforth

Jacob Shirah

Annah Williams

Dean’s List

Cassidy Guess

Kaylee Whitley

Nathan Woods

Distinguished List

Anna-Lisa Franklin

Heather Terry Lexington

Dean’s List

Jacob Booth

Locust Grove

President’s List

Sarah Harper

Dean’s List

Haley Garland

Haleigh Henry

Loganville

President’s List

Maven Farmer

Dean’s List

Matthew Dyals

Meigs

Dean’s List

Madison Griner

Distinguished List

Lavonia Landrum 

Moultrie

President’s List

Peyton Alderman

Abigail Ard

Loisann Friedman

Madison Giles

Chloe Gould

Jennifer Hernandez

Annalisa Illian

Jeb Johnson

Raney Lamon

Mary Grace McCoy

Sarai Ramirez

Garcie White

Dean’s List

Josie Brightwell

Michael Crosby

Kenny Dang

Anna Edwards

Caleb Guerra

Alyn Herndon

Sarah Hollingsworth

Luis Martinez-torres

Mariela Mejia

Brentley Odom

Dylan Patel

Monique Richardson

Anai Salabarria

Distinguished List

Janirah Coasey

Alec Crews

Denise Crews

Shandreka Croft

Daley Dalton

Daniel Durrence

Kallie Gay

LeAnna Gay

Sarah Glass

Shawna Griffin

Taylor Hall

Maycey Kight

Joshua Massey

Isabella Sellers

Justin Sinclair

Levi Stanfill

Emily Taylor

Laquelle Thomas

Henry Tran

Mount Vernon

Dean’s List

Brittany Braddy

Nashville

President’s List

Kaleb Bell

Aubrey Hughes

Natalie Nix

Caroline Shaw

Sally Shepard

Candler Swain

Julia Taylor

Dean’s List

Bonnie Exum

Alexis Powell

Macy Taylor

Distinguished List

Alisa Busbin

Hannah Morris

Hannah Ritter

Ryan Sumler

Newton

Distinguished List

Miit Patel

Norman Park

President’s List

Juliana Perry

Dean’s List

Ausburn Davis

Robert Mitchell

Jose Pacheco

Distinguished List

Emily Dozier

Roberto Fernandez

Jessica Norman

Ocilla

President’s List

Isabella Rowe

Timothy Simmons

Spencer Tatum

Dean’s List

Kirsche Weatherford

Distinguished List

Tierra Foster

Molly Morris

Jason Morris II

Omega

Dean’s List

Brayan Alvarado

James Dunn

Victoria Lara

Enrique Martinez

Pedro Mendoza

Christian Sumner

Jeraldo Zermeno

Distinguished List

Christopher Drawdy

Claudia Lara

Jesus Mendoza-Salazar

Pelham

Distinguished List

Amanda Miller

Donnie Palmer

Pitts

President’s List

Haven Hollingsworth

Dean’s List

Taylor Blain

Distinguished List

Jackson Burnette

Plains

Dean’s List

Sarah Lamb

Poulan

President’s List

Ansley Busbee

Dean’s List

Taelor Morrow

Quitman

President’s List

Grayson Peek

Distinguished List

Jacob Icard

Sale City

Dean’s List

James Newsome

Sonni Sapp

Sparks

President’s List

Brianna Roberts

Dean’s List

Ashanti Batts

Carly Buttimer

Distinguished List

Breanna Spearman

Sycamore

President’s List

Madison Ball

Dean’s List

Josie Bullington

KaDee Mitchell

Christopher Termunde

Distinguished List

Chloe Bowden

Kristen Garrett

Sylvester

President’s List

Reese Hancock

Abby Nelms

Georgia Prichard

Dean’s List

Payton Brooks

Laura DuPree

Marley Gunter

William McWaters

Seth Newell

Anna Siniard

Andrew Spainhour

Christopher Tipper

Gracie Willis

Distinguished List

Hannah Fletcher

Brenda Garcia

Hannah Holton

Anslee James

Amber Johnson

Austin Jones

Madison Kent

Kara Lewis

Elizabeth Montgomery

Lauren Pinson

Talking Rock

Distinguished List

Megan Owens

Thomasville

Dean’s List

Robert Gaston

Gabriel Lewis

Benjamin Sanders

Mackenzie Sellers

Distinguished List

Kendra Duncan

Kinley Shores

Tifton

President’s List

Hannah Abell

John Aultman

Joseph Aultman

Sydney Barry

George Bates

Seth Bishoff

Celiabeth Branch

Hannah Bryson

Lleyton Callison

Gloria Del Toro

Aerial Densmore

Samantha Dorminey

Owen Dunn

Pearson Futch

Erin Gilleland

Kyle Gillespie

Andrew Gillis

Laura Gomez

Clark Hall

Coby-James Harper

Emily Henderson

Chalee Hill

Dianna Huerta

Robert Hurd

Giovanni Jimenez

Landon Johnson

Chadwick Jones

Madison Luke

Alexis Mack

Michael Martin

Tucker Matthews

Kendall Maxwell

Mahala McDaniel

Emma Moroney

Madeline Pate

Nikul Patel

Dominique Prince

Karina Rodriquez

Niyay Rotgers

Emily Rowland

Sara Spradley

Nathan Stainback

Christy Stewart

Cameron Sumner

Kylie Tanton

Samuel Thompson

Adeline Tran

Luis Viruegas

Breanna Walls

Dean’s List

Malorie Adkins

Shamya Anderson

Ja’mi Barnes

Autumn Bowen

Lauren Brenneman

Alexis Bruner

Josh Burnsed

Gaston Cantero

Brittney Carelock

Maggie Cheek

Keyona Cody

Colton Creel

Mattie Davis

Madison DelToro

Rheudean Dorman

Benjamin Douglas

Thao Anh Du

Samuel Eaton

Amy Elizalde

Ashton Fulp

Kemper Hall

Kerstin Hall

Maria Del Carmen

Hernandez De Diaz

Andrew Jimenez

Bailey Jones

Sasha King

Jackson Lee

Logan Lesh

Chayla Lopez

Harmon Maraman

Alyssa McDaniel

Charles Miller

Abbigail Moore

Allen Moretz

Janki Patel

Viran Patel

Vivek Patel

Bradley Peterson

Christian Phillippi

Dania Ramirez

Colby Rigdon

Blaire Rutherford

Greer Rutledge-Schemmel

Julia Ryland

Taylor Slater

Melanie Smith

Nicholas Spader

David Trejo

Karrigan Turner

Michael Turner

Jessie Vance

Chase Wiley

Jonathan Williams

Madison Young

Distinguished List

Sandra Adcock

Laine Anderson

Hannah Barry

Sawyer Bass

Chase Bazemore

Dontavious Bell

Melissa Billington

Bailey Booth

Kristin Bowling

Alexandria Branch

Andi Branch

Alexis Braselton

Anthony Brey

Lauren Brey

Brayden Callison

Emma Cargle

Garrett Carlson

Geraldine Carrera

Shakiria Chaney

Alyssa Creel

Albert Culbreath

Gloria Dalton

EmmaLee Daniels

Jenna Davis

Caleb Dela Cerna

Wendy De Santiago

Madison Dixon

Amanda Doss

Hollee Dunston

Nickolas Erskine

Avigail Estrada

Emma Fulghum

Aryn Germano

Margaret Giddens

Mark Gladden

Trace Glausier

Michal Gregus

Madison Griffin

William Griffis

Shelby Harper

Casey Harrison

Nolan Harvin

Juliana Hooks

William Hornback

Kalen Horne

Emery Huggins

Kiersten Huggins

Adylein Hunt

Carter Jackson

Conner Jackson

Nyanna Jackson

Shyanna Jackson

Brittany Johnson

Madeline Kirk

Karsyn Long

Kevyn Lopez

Christian Massa

John Mobley

Blair Moore

Ernesto Ortiz Ariza

Anna Owens

Tyler Parrish

Reagan Pate

Neel Patel

Nilima Patel

Abigail Pearman

Susanne Peters

Anna Putnal

Brianna Reeves

Catherine Roach

Lilly Roach

Jonathan Salazar

Mabel Scott

Yelena Shell

William Shivers

Leah Shoniker

Rebekah Slaven

Colten Smith

Luke Smith

Laura Starnes

Rhett Stephenson

Jackson Strickland

Liliana Torres

Heriberto Torres Serna

Clair Troxell

Sarah Ward

Allison Ware

Olivia Wiley

Anna Willis

Benjamin Wilson

Ty Ty

Dean’s List

Ivey Cook

Hardy Goodman

Distinguished List

Summer Bennett

Charles Cottle

Tucker Dowdy

Neel Patel

Amare Woods

Valdosta

President’s List

Elizabeth Lokey

Kasey McQuitty

Dean’s List

Hunter Corbett

Aaliyah Dempsey

Latoya McMillan

Emmalee Milner

Gabe Moore

Dawson Peek

Distinguished List

Diera Johnson

James Jones

Jamie Riley

Katie Sheffield

Warwick

Dean’s List

Melody Tison

Distinguished List

Sara Lunn

Whigham

President’s List

Kendall Boyd

Dean’s List

Victoria Kilgo

Distinguished List

Rylan Bland

Julie Phelps White

Dean’s List

Sydney Cook

Willacoochee

President’s List

Warren Tanner

Dean’s List

Carsen Carter

Distinguished List

Ashlyn Benton

MILLEDGEVILLE -- The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia College:

Emma Urick of Albany

Emma Hamsley and Allison Hancock of Leesburg

The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President's List for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia College:

Courtland Buntin and Chloe Usry of Albany

Chloe Cook of Poulan

Kyli Reese of Leesburg

ROME -- The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale at Berry College while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester included:

Bernadette Takash and Ariel Taylor of Albany

ALBANY -- Western Governors University celebrated the resilience and dedication of more than 1,000 new graduates who have earned their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in recent months with an in-person commencement, the first in nearly two years.

Local residents Abby Cornell and Dawn Johnson received their degrees from WGU at the university’s commencement ceremony in Las Vegas. Cornell earned a bachelor's of science degree in Nursing and Johnson earned a master of arts degree in English Language Learning. As a nonprofit accredited online university, WGU offers more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

“Having the opportunity to take part in WGU’s commencement and watch graduates like Abby and Dawn accept their degree in-person in Las Vegas is a special experience for all of WGU’s staff, students, and families,” Kim Estep, vice president of WGU’s Southeast region, said. “This day is a defining moment in our students’ lives, and we are proud to celebrate them.”

TROY -- Troy University announced recently the students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 1 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade-point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. 

Local students named to the Provost's List include:

Vivian Isler and Rhonda Sanders of Albany.

