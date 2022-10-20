Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A Macon resident who collected monthly disability benefits while running a successful cleaning company – which he never disclosed to the government – has been convicted by a jury on federal charges for theft and making false claims.

Demetris Hill, 54, of Macon, was convicted of one count of theft of government property and one count of false claims against the government for which he faces a total maximum prison term of 15 years, in addition to a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release per count. U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III presided over the trial, which began on Oct. 17. Sentencing for the defendant will occur on Jan. 10.