mclb award.jpg

Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany was recognized recently as the Small Installation of the Year when Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics Lt. Gen. Edward D. Banta announced the results of the Fiscal Year 2202 Installation & Logistics awards program.

 Special Photo: MCLB-Albany

These awards recognize the outstanding achievements of the Corps' top performing Marines, civilian Marines and units in the I&L community. The winning individuals and units were recognized at the I&L Excellence Awards Dinner in Alexandria, Va.

