Monroe High School students take part in a panel discussion about different departments such as finance, plant operations, patient experience and primary care. The students were part of Monroe's Future Business Leaders of America Club.
Monroe High School FBLA Club students recently toured Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's Simulation and Innovation Center.
Special Photo: Phoebe
Monroe High School students take part in a panel discussion about different departments such as finance, plant operations, patient experience and primary care. The students were part of Monroe's Future Business Leaders of America Club.
ALBANY – Thirty-one students in the Monroe High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Club visited Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Simulation and Innovation Center recently. The students, in grades 9-12, visited the hospital to learn more about various health care professions.
Jacque Sorrells, an 11t- grader and president of the FBLA Club, said all the students were excited for the field trip and the opportunity to learn more about the jobs in health care. Jacque said she wants to pursue a career in nursing.
The students toured the Simulation and Innovation Center, listened to representatives from human resources, and took part in a panel discussion that included different departments such as finance, plant operations, patient experience and primary care.
