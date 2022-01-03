TIFTON -- Georgia Trend magazine has named Monty Veazey, who is president and CEO of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians.
The annual list is in the January issue of Georgia Trend.
“Georgia Trend’s 24th annual list of Most Influential Georgians features a group of remarkable leaders who have had a tremendous, positive impact on the strength and character of our state,” the magazine's publisher, Ben Young, said in a news release. “Our year-round process involves vetting and selecting 100 outstanding individuals out of thousands who work tirelessly to create a better Georgia.
“Monty Veazey is a prime example of the leaders we are fortunate to have who are passionate about improving the daily lives of our state’s citizens. His ongoing work helps ensure Georgians in rural areas continue to have access to quality health care.”
A leading voice on health care policy in Georgia for many years, Veazey’s work focuses on protecting access to comprehensive hospital care for Georgians in every corner of the state. In 1976, Veazey became the youngest member ever elected to the Georgia House of Representatives at age 22.
“I appreciate Georgia Trend’s recognition because it shines a light on the crucial service that community hospitals provide,” he said. “Over the past two years, hospitals have provided the front line in the battle against COVID and undoubtedly saved thousands of lives at a time when many health care providers had closed their doors.
"I’m honored to have my name included on a list with so many distinguished Georgians I admire and in a publication that, like community hospitals, has statewide reach and understands the importance of each county and region.”
