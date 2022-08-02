ALBANY -- NAMI Albany, the local affiliate of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and NAMI Georgia, will offer Family-to-Family this fall for the 13th consecutive year. The classes will begin on Aug. 22 and continue for eight Monday evenings.
NAMI Family-to-Family is an eight-session education program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is a designated evidenced-based program. This means that research shows that the program significantly improves the coping and problem-solving abilities of the people closest to a person with a mental health condition.
Like all NAMI programs, Family-to-Family is free of cost to participants. NAMI Family-to-Family is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there, and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.
The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact — experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand others' situation. Sharing an experience may help others in each class. In the program, participants learn about:
How to solve problems and communicate effectively;
Taking care of themselves and managing stress;
Supporting a loved one with compassion;
Finding and using local supports and services;
Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain;
How to handle a crisis;
Current treatments and therapies;
The impact of mental health conditions on an entire family.
For more information, contact NAMI Albany at albanynami@gmail.com or (229) 329-1444 Registration is under way, and space is limited to 20 participants.
