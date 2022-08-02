nami.png

ALBANY -- NAMI Albany, the local affiliate of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and NAMI Georgia, will offer Family-to-Family this fall for the 13th consecutive year. The classes will begin on Aug. 22 and continue for eight Monday evenings.

NAMI Family-to-Family is an eight-session education program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is a designated evidenced-based program. This means that research shows that the program significantly improves the coping and problem-solving abilities of the people closest to a person with a mental health condition.

