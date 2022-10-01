nami.jpg

ALBANY -- NAMI Albany will walk in the Albany State University homecoming parade Oct. 15. Albany Together, NAMI Episcopal Churches for NAMI and members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church will join forces to participate in NAMI Walks Your Way 2022.

This annual event raises funds for NAMI’s free educational and support services for family members and for people dealing with mental illness.

