ALBANY -- NAMI Albany will walk in the Albany State University homecoming parade Oct. 15. Albany Together, NAMI Episcopal Churches for NAMI and members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church will join forces to participate in NAMI Walks Your Way 2022.
This annual event raises funds for NAMI’s free educational and support services for family members and for people dealing with mental illness.
Albany Episcopalians for NAMI has about 20 volunteers signed up to walk and commitments from clergy of the three churches: St. Paul’s, St. Patrick’s, and St. John and St. Mark’s.
“This is the third year that our group has supported NAMI by walking, fundraising and prayers,” Debbie Richardson, a St. Paul parishioner and NAMI organizer, said.
This is the second year NAMI has walked in the Albany State University homecoming parade. The parade route is about a mile long, walking down Pine Avenue to Ray Charles Plaza. The parade starts at 9 a.m. Walkers need to gather by 8:30 a.m. at a time and place that are to be determined. Officials will contact walkers with location and time.
For additional information, contact Richardson at (229) 439-8297 or Kelly Wesselman at (229) 435-2259.
