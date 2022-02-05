ALBANY — Don’t look now, but there’s something strange and exciting happening in Albany.
All those empty buildings? All those doom-and-gloom stories about supply-chain issues? All those woes about businesses giving up and closing shop?
They’re giving way now — slowly at first, but with a growing momentum seemingly each day — to “Now Open” and “Coming Soon” signs.
In something of an unexpected and startling — but pleasant for citizens of southwest Georgia’s largest retail hub — turn, new businesses are starting to pop up all over Albany. And they run the gamut, everything from new and upgraded restaurants to a new grocery store to fitness centers to a pharmacy to business relocations to upgrades in favorite outlets.
“There were so many closures, so many businesses that either had to shut down during COVID or did so because everyone was staying home,” said Brad Hallford with Live Oak Properties, which is spearheading much of the expansion with development of the Village Green Shopping Center on Dawson Road. “But things seem to be getting better. There’s a lot more traffic out there now.”
Hallford should know. In the Village Green complex alone, he’s underseen the rehab of a long-past-its-prime shopping center and preparing to bring in five new business in addition to locating Live Oak in the center.
“We’ve got Live Oak, a fitness place (Get Fit By Melinda), the Clay Spot, Deb’s Cupcakes and an (un-named) restaurant and retail outlet coming in,” he said. “We’ve completed most of the rehab work, and some of the businesses have already opened up.”
Get Fit By Melinda is one of the businesses already up and running. Melinda Sleppy was managing a similar facility in John’s Creek when COVID forced a shutdown of the business. She has a brother and five nieces in southwest Georgia, so she started looking into opening a business here.
“For 20 years, I’ve been doing the things I do for other people. I thought it was time to move on, to do something myself,” Sleppy said. “I teach kickboxing and self-defense to women 13-up only. It’s a place where they can meet a lot of fitness goals: weight loss, fitness, strength. It’s also a place where women can let lose, get a full-body workout, but go at their own pace.
“Marketing in a big city is different than a smaller community like Albany, but word of mouth is bringing people in. We’re open Monday through Thursday with two classes each morning and two each night.”
A list (not all-inclusive) of new or improved businesses making their way onto the scene in Albany includes an Aldi grocery store; Pure Tranquil Day Spa and Massage; LT Nails Shop; a new San Joe’s to Go restaurant; Apple Express convenience store/shopping center; J&J Cajun Seafood and Steaks (in the former Quickie Restaurant building); a Mexican restaurant that will be part of the Stewbo’s Group at the former Rocket restaurant; an as-yet un-named pharmacy; Los Amigos restaurant in the former House of You location; Oswalt’s Clothing, a collegiate store in the Albany Mall; and the addition of a “Soul Food Sunday” drive-thru experience at BJ’s Country Buffet; new ownership and plans for PT Gym; relocation of the Clay Spot and new management/ownership of My Pie restaurant.
“(The previous owners) wouldn’t leave us alone; they wore us down,” laughed Tim Bice, the pastor of Greenbriar Church and new owner — with his daughter, Emily — of the My Pie pizza restaurant. “Actually, after praying about it and seeking wisdom, I’m convinced this is what we were supposed to do.
“We’re still learning, but doing this as a family (wife Jaye is part of the team) is surprisingly fun. The customers have been really encouraging, and they seem happy with the restaurant. Jaye and I have four children, and we want to help each of them set up their own business. This will be Emily’s, and so far she’s really taken to it.”
Businessman and former Albany City Commissioner Matt Fuller, along with his brother, Jim, bought PT Gym and turned management of the facility over to Chelsea Potter. Part of the refurbishment of the business will be the addition of a juice/smoothie bar.
“This is a different kind of investment for us, but when the rest of the shopping center was sold, (former owner) Perry (Buchanan) said he was willing to sell the gym,” Matt Fuller said. “We’ve already made some cosmetic improvements, and we’ll be doing more in the next month or so. Then we’ll have a grand opening.”
B.J. Fletcher, who like Fuller is now a former City Commissioner, said she’s proud to see so many business owners willing to chase their dreams.
“I’d been hearing so much gloom about the business picture here, and, frankly, I was experiencing some of that with my business,” Fletcher, owner of BJ’s Country Buffet, said. “But I see a lot of folks out there not giving up, people chasing their dreams. I’m hearing that from a lot of people, people who realize if you don’t try, you’ll never know if you’re able to achieve your dreams.
Fletcher is adding a drive-thru-only Soul Food Sunday as a thank-you, she said, to customers who supported her restaurant on South Slappey Boulevard.
“Our Soul Food Sunday will be drive-thru only, from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.,” Fletcher said. “Our dining room will still be open, and we’ll have curb-side pickup, but the Soul Food Sunday adds another element for those customers who have been asking for it.”
The added special, which will include fresh oxtail, pig’s feet, chit’lin’s over dirty rice, fried chicken, chops, cracklin’ bread and plenty of sides prepared Southern-style, is part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of BJs.
