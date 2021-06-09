LEESBURG – A number of interesting topics of discussion was on the agenda for Tuesday’ Lee County Commission Meeting and a subsequent Road Committee meeting; however, the most interesting topic with potential impact on the county took place behind closed doors when the board entered into executive session to “discuss potential pending litigation”.
Following the passage of a motion to go into executive session, the board met for approximately 30 minutes. Although not specified in the motion, recent actions would suggest that the behind-closed-doors session was in response to the potential lawsuits related to Commissioner John Wheaton’s public statements regarding former Co-county Manger Mike Sistrunk following his resignation.
One item on the agenda had a seemingly euphemistic terminology, “… (A) public hearing regarding a proposed Text Amendment (TA21-002) to Chapter 70, Article III of the Code of Ordinances of Lee County relating to prohibited (vehicles) in residential districts under (the aforementioned section) of the zoning code.”
This hearing addressed the dominant issue of discussion during the commission’s May 11 meeting relating to recommended changes to county zoning regulations by the County Planning Commission in regard to the parking and storage of commercial vehicles in residential areas of Lee County.
A second reading of the agenda item by Chairman Billy Mathis was required due to faulty audio. Commissioner Rick Muggeridge offered the following translation of the agenda item: “It’s about the trucks in excess of 10,000 pounds”.
Following this clarification, Mark Smith rose to address the Board.
“We had a pretty lengthy discussion about this matter at the (Planning Commission) meeting," Smith said. "I feel like I can speak for those people. ... We didn’t get the news out to people where they could turn out this evening. I just think that I’d like to speak on behalf of those guys.
"This is a county of working people. ... I don’t think we should be doing this to our work force.”
Smith went on to reiterate that the issue stretches beyond mere convenience. Many commercial vehicles have valuable cargo and need to be personally secured by the owner, not remotely stored at a rental storage facility.
Mathis said the commission was required to have the public hearing in regard to the recommendations of the Planning Commission.
“We have an obligation to hold a public hearing on their ordinance," he said. "But I suspect the majority of this commission feels much the way that you do.”
A public hearing was also held related to the construction of a ground-mounted solar energy system totaling 3,017.44 acres. Luke Wilkinson, speaking on behalf of SR DeSoto, the company undertaking the project, said one thing that sets this project apart from others in the state is that the company will own the property for the duration of the system's operational life, making it a corporate members of the community.
Appointments to authorities and boards were made, including the reappointment of Kerrie Davis to a five-year term on the Housing Authority and the reappointment of Gary Knight to a three-year term on the Library Board of Trustees. Each carried unanimously. However, the reappointment of Art Ford, Victor Stubbs and Wheaton passed on a 3-2 vote with Commissioners Muggridge and Singletary voting in opposition.
Following the regular meeting of the commission, the Road Committee held a called meeting. Ironically, after a week filled with comments by commissioners on the importance and efficacy of the Road Committee, the action of the board Tuesday night effectively disbanded the committee.
The meeting began with Commissioner Rick Muggridge asking about the cost efficiency of paving a number of small projects instead of continuing to maintain them as dirt roads. Road Committee Chairman George Walls recommended that the committee/board consider splitting future available funding evenly among the county's five districts.
Mathis said that the idea had been discussed in the past.
“But we never did it," he said. "Let’s talk about the money for a minute. First, I think we have $4 million in road projects we have started and are working on. If you’re inclined to do that, we will have about $4.5 million between five districts. We can split that, and everybody choose their roads.”
In further discussion, Muggridge wanted to know how the $4 million already committed would affect the decision. Mathis stated that this would involve the $4.5 million for the next fiscal year that was not yet committed to projects. Singletary asked if there would be any input from any other commissioners on how the money was spent. Mathis responded, “I don’t mind if you decide whatever roads you want to pave.”
During a subsequent discussion on the repairs needed to Bronwood Road due to damage by logging operations, Singletary expressed his concerns over the related safety issues associated with this damage. The committee asked Danny Keener, the county's new Public Works director, for his opinion on this and several other issues. They also asked him to inspect and evaluate the necessary repairs on this section of road and asked County Attorney Jimmy Skipper if there were any options for litigation.
