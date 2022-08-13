phoebe 3.jpg

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., are leading a bipartisan push to help train and bring more health care workers to Albany and southwest Georgia.

 Special Photo: Phoebe

Ossoff, Carter, and 11 members of Georgia’s Congressional delegation launched an inquiry with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to approve a new program to bring more physicians, nurses and emergency medical personnel to communities across Georgia.

