WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., are leading a bipartisan push to help train and bring more health care workers to Albany and southwest Georgia.
Ossoff, Carter, and 11 members of Georgia’s Congressional delegation launched an inquiry with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to approve a new program to bring more physicians, nurses and emergency medical personnel to communities across Georgia.
The legislators are pushing CMS to approve the new “GA-STRONG” proposal, which would make new funds available to help teaching hospitals across Georgia hire, train and retain more health care workers, like at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie.
The expanded health care work force would help more Georgians access the vital health care they need.
“Georgia has consistently been in the Top 10 states for critical staffing shortages,” the legislators wrote in a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “The complex crises of work force shortage and health inequity are urgent matters that require action. It is our sincere hope CMS will approve this program expeditiously.”
“At Phoebe, we are committed to developing innovative, collaborative and comprehensive responses to the worsening shortage of health care workers in Georgia – the most serious challenge facing hospitals and health systems in our state," Scott Steiner, the president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, said. "The GA-STRONG program is exactly the kind of support we need as evidenced by the bipartisan support it has received in the Georgia Congressional delegation.
“We are extremely grateful that Senators Ossoff and Warnock, Congressmen Bishop and Austin Scott, and other members of Georgia’s House delegation came together to support this effort to improve health care in Georgia by strengthening the development of health care professionals. Their work will have tangible results, ensuring and expanding access to the quality health care Georgians need and deserve.”
The letter was co-signed by Warnock and Reps. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga.; Drew Ferguson, R-Ga.; Henry C. “Hank” Johnson Jr., D-Ga.; Nikema Williams, D-Ga.; Lucy McBath, D-Ga.; Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga.; Austin Scott, R-Ga.; Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga.; Rick W. Allen, R-Ga.; and David Scott, D-Ga.
