Two Cordele men were arrested on gun and drug charges, concluding a four-month investigation into drug trafficking.

CORDELE – The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley this week, arresting the 26-year-old Cordele man and an accomplice, Marqavious Gaston, 26, also of Cordele, .

Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15-style rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.

