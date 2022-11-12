stephen dew.jfif

Stephen Dew

ALBANY — Stephen Dew, president and CEO of Pellicano Construction, has been named to Georgia Trend Magazine’s 2022 Top Influencers in the field of Engineering and Construction.

Dew joined Pellicano Construction in 2002 and has been a driver of strategic growth with a vision to be the most customer-centric company in the industry. His focus on relationships spans clients, trade partners and the team that he leads each day. He is a community-focused leader who believes that each of the Pellicano family of offices should be investing in the communities that they serve.

