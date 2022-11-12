ALBANY — Stephen Dew, president and CEO of Pellicano Construction, has been named to Georgia Trend Magazine’s 2022 Top Influencers in the field of Engineering and Construction.
Dew joined Pellicano Construction in 2002 and has been a driver of strategic growth with a vision to be the most customer-centric company in the industry. His focus on relationships spans clients, trade partners and the team that he leads each day. He is a community-focused leader who believes that each of the Pellicano family of offices should be investing in the communities that they serve.
“I believe strongly in servant leadership and try to inject this mindset into everything I do and am involved in,” Dew said. “I feel that to much is given, much is expected, so I always encourage our employees to give back to the communities we live, work and play in because all the communities have been so good to us.”
Pellicano Construction’s corporate location is in Albany with three additional offices throughout Georgia. Committed to a shared mission to provide exceptional construction services in a partnering relationship with our clients that exceed their expectations, relationships matter to Pellicano’s team. They boast an 85% return business rate from the owners they serve, and say they are honored to be a trusted partner in development and construction management.