...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Slow down when approaching intersections.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently announced that RN Ryan Caez was among its latest DAISY Award winners.
ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently announced its latest DAISY Award winners. RN Stephanie Henshaw was honored in October and RN Ryan Caez was honored in November. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
Henshaw, who works in Surgicare, was nominated for the award by a patient for her professionalism and compassion during a recent surgical procedure.
According to the nomination letter, the patient was in Surgicare preparing for a minor procedure.
“I knew from the first interaction that Stephanie was a nurse that connected well with her patients,” the patient wrote. “She not only displayed professionalism, but I could tell she really showed great care and concern for me as a person.”
The one moment that the patient said stood out most was when Stephanie asked if there was anything important she should know before surgery.
“What really made a positive impression was the fact that as Stephanie was preparing me for surgery, she asked what was important to me and what I wanted to ensure she knew, as well as the OR Team. Well, that was it,” the patient said.
Caez works in the Operating Room and was nominated by a fellow colleague for going above and beyond for a pediatric patient.
According to the nomination letter, he coordinated planning between multiple departments (emergency department, radiology, anesthesia, and pediatrics) to provide prompt care to a young patient in need.
“Having a sick child is scary for any parents, but Ryan took the time to make sure all team members involved in this child’s care spoke to the parents and explained to them exactly what procedure we were about to do for their child and why,” Megan Karbowski, a Phoebe employee, wrote.
Caez did not have to be involved in the case, as the surgical procedure was being performed out of the operating room. However, he understood the need for an extra pair of helping hands and assisted the other departments for the duration of the procedure.
“He put the safety of the patient first and foremost,” Karbowski wrote. “We couldn’t have done it without his help. The parents even let me know how much they appreciated Ryan’s thoughtfulness.”
At a presentation given in front of the nurses’ colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors, the honorees received a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.”