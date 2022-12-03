ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently announced its latest DAISY Award winners. RN Stephanie Henshaw was honored in October and RN Ryan Caez was honored in November. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.

Henshaw, who works in Surgicare, was nominated for the award by a patient for her professionalism and compassion during a recent surgical procedure.

