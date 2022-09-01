phoebe cardiac.jpg

Phoebe Interventional and Structural Cardiologist Dr. Tharmathai Ramanan completed another cardiac first in southwest Georgia.

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY – Kathy McCrary enjoys working in the yard at her home in Plains, but in the last year that yard work became difficult. Even something as simple as taking a shower or walking through the grocery store could lead to shortness of breath.

“I didn’t feel like doing anything because it wouldn’t be long before I’d have to sit down," she said. "I wasn’t even going out and working in my yard anymore because I didn’t have the energy or the breath to keep going. It put a hold on my life really.”

