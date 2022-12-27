derrick heard.jpg

Dr. Derek Heard, the medical director of primary care for Phoebe Physicians, recommends southwest Georgians make a resolution to seek primary care in 2023.

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY – Those who don’t have a primary care provider they see at least once a year are encouraged to make a New Year’s resolution to find one in 2023. Studies show adults with primary care are significantly more likely to fill needed prescriptions, get preventive care and receive high-value care such as cancer screenings – all of which lead to better health outcomes and longer lives.

“Primary care providers are trained as generalists," Medical Director of Primary Care for Phoebe Physicians Dr. Derek Heard said in a Phoebe news release. "We diagnose and treat a wide range of illnesses and ailments. We also provide routine checkups and manage chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Tags