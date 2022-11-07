wright woodall.jpg

Wright Woodall of Albany has been named the honorary tree-lighter for this year’s Lights of Love ceremony, which will take place on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. outside the Phoebe Cancer Center.

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY – This holiday season, the Phoebe Foundation will honor local cancer patients and their families with its beloved annual Lights of Love tree-lighting ceremony. Wright Woodall of Albany has been named the honorary tree-lighter for this year’s ceremony, which will take place on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. outside the Phoebe Cancer Center.

Wright Woodall has spent his entire life in Albany and for the past 40-plus years has operated his family’s chain of local gas stations and convenience stores. When he needed advanced cancer care, he saw no reason to leave home.

Tags