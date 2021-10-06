ALBANY – Children’s Miracle Network & Development Coordinator for Phoebe Foundation Inc. Rebecca (Becca) Miller has been named a 2021 40 Under 40 Association for Healthcare Philanthropy winner. The 40 Under 40 program recognizes 40 young professionals within the health care philanthropy community who are shaping the future of the health care development industry.
“I feel extremely honored and humbled to be selected as one of AHP’s 40 Under 40 members,” Miller said. “I fell in love with health care philanthropy when I was just 18 years old as a freshman in college. I find it such a joy and passion to play a small role in helping those in my community through the power of health care philanthropy. I look forward to this experience and can’t thank AHP enough for recognizing me with this honor.”
In her role, Miller works closely with donors and corporate partners to maximize donor support for the Phoebe Foundation’s efforts as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. She has been with the Phoebe Foundation for five years.
“Becca is very deserving of this award,” Carolyn Higgins, president and chief fundraising officer of the Phoebe Foundation, said. “Her caring nature, her ability to connect with others in a meaningful way, and her creativity and passion for our mission are qualities that set Becca apart. She has a love for health care philanthropy that translates into our successful ability to secure the resources needed to help deliver compassionate care to the communities we serve.”
Established in 1967, AHP represents more than 2,200 health care facilities around the world. Miller and the other honorees will be recognized during the 2021 AHP Annual International Conference to be held virtually later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.