ALBANY – In an emotional ceremony in the waiting area just outside one of the intensive care units at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, the family of Taylor Delk recently accepted a DAISY Award in his honor. Delk, a critical care nurse who died unexpectedly in July, became the first Phoebe nurse to receive the prestigious award posthumously.
“He loved his family, and he loved his patients,” Delk’s widow, Heather, said. She, the couple’s sons – 2-year-old Fischer and 1-year-old Noah – Taylor’s parents, and other loved ones were joined at the ceremony by a large group of critical care team members who worked with Delk.
“His job meant everything," Heather Delk said. "He was the best nurse and caretaker. I just wish he was here to accept it (the DAISY Award). It would have meant the world to him."
Delk decided to focus on the care of critically ill cardiac patients after one of his sons was diagnosed with a cardiac condition, and he was known for his relentless work ethic and uncommon compassion for his patients.
“Taylor will always be the example of how to be a professional, friendly, intelligent and empathetic provider in the ICU,” one physician wrote in his DAISY Award nomination for Delk. “Taylor’s legacy will live on within each of us as we continue to care for our patients. All others should strive for the excellence that Taylor delivered every day."
Several other colleagues on the critical care team also submitted nominations with comments that included:
“He is the perfect example of a patient’s advocate.”
“Taylor served his patients and their families with care and respect.”
“He would never say ‘no’ to helping others and would always try to have funny moments with everyone.”
Delk’s wife said each patient was important to him, and he treated them all as if they were his own family.
“He loved to help people and serve people, but he talked about how hard it was because so many people who get to the point where they need intensive care don’t make it," she said. "He would cry about it when he would lose a patient. He loved his job."
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
