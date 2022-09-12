ALBANY – In an emotional ceremony in the waiting area just outside one of the intensive care units at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, the family of Taylor Delk recently accepted a DAISY Award in his honor. Delk, a critical care nurse who died unexpectedly in July, became the first Phoebe nurse to receive the prestigious award posthumously.

“He loved his family, and he loved his patients,” Delk’s widow, Heather, said. She, the couple’s sons – 2-year-old Fischer and 1-year-old Noah – Taylor’s parents, and other loved ones were joined at the ceremony by a large group of critical care team members who worked with Delk.

