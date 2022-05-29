ALBANY — As not-for-profit hospitals, each of Phoebe’s hospitals undertake a community health needs assessment every three years to identify needs Phoebe should take an active leadership role in trying to solve. To help identify health needs important to the community, Phoebe is encouraging citizens to take the newly launched community health needs survey.
“This is a very important step in our process that helps us determine what our community health focus will be over the next three years in the primary areas served by out hospitals,” Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said. “The survey takes about 5 to10 minutes to complete and gives everyone in our service area the opportunity to weigh in on important health topics.”
The anonymous survey includes questions about health services, housing, transportation and personal well-being. The results from the survey will give the community information on health status, needs and issues. Some of the other benefits include:
♦ Improved organizational and community coordination and collaboration;
♦ Increased knowledge about public health and the interconnectedness of activities;
♦ Stronger partnerships;
♦ Better health in the community.
Counties included in the survey are Dougherty, Lee, Macon, Marion, Mitchell, Schley, Sumter, Terrell and Worth.
“Working alongside our community partners, we will use the survey data to evaluate and develop programs that meet the needs of the communities we serve,” Grant added.
To take the survey, go to phoebehealth.com. A link to the survey is located on Phoebe’s homepage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.