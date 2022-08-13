covid patient.png

Phoebe Family members celebrate as Jorge Torres, 36, is discharged after spending 206 days in the hospital – a longer stay than any other COVID patient at Phoebe. 

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY -- The Phoebe Family celebrated a patient’s amazing recovery from COVID on Thursday.

Jorge Torres, 36, was discharged after spending 206 days in the hospital – a longer stay than any other COVID patient at Phoebe. Torres had no history of medical problems when he was admitted with COVID in January. Nevertheless, he suffered critical illness from the virus and spent more than four months on a ventilator. In March, Phoebe’s critical care team even brought him back to life when his heart stopped.

