ALBANY -- The Phoebe Family celebrated a patient’s amazing recovery from COVID on Thursday.
Jorge Torres, 36, was discharged after spending 206 days in the hospital – a longer stay than any other COVID patient at Phoebe. Torres had no history of medical problems when he was admitted with COVID in January. Nevertheless, he suffered critical illness from the virus and spent more than four months on a ventilator. In March, Phoebe’s critical care team even brought him back to life when his heart stopped.
“I am happy. I thank everyone who took care of me. The nurses who took care of me, who were in charge of my care – I thank you very much,” Torres said through a translator.
Dozens of Phoebe Family members gathered to celebrate his discharge Thursday, lining the hallways as Torres left his hospital room. Several of his nurses presented him with a framed picture of him with members of his care team, and an environmental services worker sang “Amazing Grace.”
“Mr. Torres’s will to survive and recover is a triumph of the human spirit," Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said. "He became a beloved patient to the nurses and other team members who cared for him, and many of them describe his recovery as a miracle.
"We celebrate his incredible recovery, and we are grateful for the dedicated Phoebe Family members who continue to provide outstanding care to COVID patients 2 1/2 years into the pandemic.”
Members of Torres’s family were there for the celebration and will help him continue his recovery at home.
As Torres left Phoebe to continue his recovery, Phoebe officials announced an uptick of 28% in cases over the last week at the hospital system's facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester.
“While we do not think that increase is an indication that a major surge is imminent, it is more evidence that the pandemic is not over, and we must continue to take the threat of the virus seriously,” Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said. “We know masks are no longer required at school, but we encourage parents to make sure their children wear masks as they return to class, and we hope parents will get their children vaccinated to help prevent COVID illness."
Vaccines are available for everyone six months of age and older. Vaccine appointments at Phoebe can be scheduled by calling (229) 312-MYMD.
Phoebe reported Friday that 30 COVID patients were being treated at its Albany facility, nine in Americus and two in Sylvester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.