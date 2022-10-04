phoebe ceo.jpg

Deborah Angerami replaces Joe Austin as CEO of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY – As Hurricane Ian churned across Florida late last week, Deborah Angerami was packing up and moving from the state she had called home her entire adult life. It was nearly 4 a.m. Friday when she finally was able to settle into her new home in Albany and get some sleep. Even though she wasn’t officially scheduled to begin her job as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer until Monday, she showed up Friday, ready to get to work.

“I’m excited about the impact we can have in improving the health of this community, and I’m ready to get started,” Angerami said.

