ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s "Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Type 2 Honor Roll" award. The award recognizes hospitals that ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized with a stroke.
“We are extremely proud to receive this award as we continue to grow and strengthen the stroke program here at Phoebe," Phoebe Stroke Coordinator Faryn Hackett said. "This award reflects the hard work and dedication of not only our stroke team but all Phoebe employees."
To qualify for the recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.” People who have diabetes are two times more likely to have a stroke compared to people who do not have diabetes. In the U.S., every two minutes an adult with diabetes is hospitalized for a stroke.
Phoebe has met specific scientific guidelines as a primary stroke center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department. In addition to Target: Stroke Type 2 Honor Roll, Phoebe also has been awarded the following for their stroke care:
-- Get With The Guidelines Stroke – Gold Plus Achievement;
-- Get With The Guidelines Resuscitation – Gold Achievement;
-- Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite
“We’ve heard it before, but every second counts when it comes to stroke care," Hackett said. "During this COVID-19 crisis, now more than ever we need to remember that a stroke is an emergency, and you should call 9-1-1. The faster a patient is able to get to the hospital after they have a stroke, the greater the likelihood they will be able to recover."
Get With The Guidelines is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get with the Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 6 million patients since 2001.
