ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has earned platinum level recognition for its work and dedication in support of organ, eye and tissue donation and public health, while continuing to serve on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Workplace Partnership for Life program is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration and the organ donation community with work places across the nation in spreading the importance of donation and increasing organ, eye and tissue donor registrations.
Between October 2020 and April 2021, Phoebe participated in HRSA’s WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The program challenged hospitals and health care organizations to partner with their local organ procurement organization, LifeLink of Georgia, to “let life bloom” by educating hospital staff, patients, visitors and surrounding communities about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donation and by offering the opportunity to register as a donor.
Phoebe was one of 1,647 organizations to participate in the 2021 campaign that helped to add 27,386 new donors to state registries across the country. The campaign has generated 575,000 registrations since its inception in 2011 and unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations.
“At Phoebe, we recognize the importance of organ donation and take our role in educating our staff and the public on this topic seriously," Phoebe Chief Executive Officer Joe Austin said in a news release. "Organ, eye and tissue donations save and improve lives. We thank the Workplace Partnership for Life for recognizing our team, and we certainly appreciate every person who has made the difficult and selfless decision to be a donor."
Austin praised the Phoebe Family’s compassion in dealing with families who are considering organ donation and shared part of a personal note he received from a member of the LifeLink recovery team following a recent organ donation.
“I have had exceptional experiences each time I have visited your facility,” the team member wrote. “Each time has always been a positive experience with helpful staff, but working this donor was the best experience I have ever had at, not only Phoebe, but any hospital I have ever been to in the country on my 1,000-plus donor surgeries. Everyone was eager, welcoming, accommodating, and most importantly, caring for us, the donor, and the recipients.”
Phoebe worked with LifeLink of Georgia, the state’s organ and tissue recovery program, as well as Donate Life Georgia, the state organ and tissue donor registry, to leverage its outreach efforts. During the 2020-2021 campaign cycle, Phoebe was one of 92 hospital partners within the LifeLink service area. For more information about the Hospital Campaign, visit www.organdonor.gov/hospitals.
An individual can make his or her decision to become a registered organ and tissue donor when obtaining a driver’s license through the Georgia Department of Driver Services, online when purchasing a hunting or fishing license through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources or by going to www.donatelifegeorgia.org.
