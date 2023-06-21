...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
New residents in the Phoebe Putney Health System Family Medicine Residency program include, from left, Drs. Christiana Anyanwu, Tsvetelina Stoyanova, David Dukes, Florida Twentor, Jordan Bradwell, Stervil Desinor and Danielle Pham.
Dr. David Dukes, center, tries on his ceremonial white coat for the first time Wednesday during a ceremony at Phoebe HealthWorks. Dr. Clifford Dunn, left, the new director of the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency program, assisted Dukes and six other residents in putting on this new addition to their wardrobes.
Dr. Frances Ferguson, a primary care physician at Albany Area Primary Health Care, delivers the keynote address during a ceremony Wednesday welcoming seven new residents to the Phoebe Putney Health System Family Medicine Residency Program.
White coats on and ready to go, seven residents -- from left, Drs. Christiana Anyanwu, Jordan Bradwell, Stervil Desinor, David Dukes, Danielle Pham, Tsvetelina Stoyanove, Florida Twentor -- were lauded during a ceremony at Phoebe HealthWorks Wednesday.
New residents in the Phoebe Putney Health System Family Medicine Residency program include, from left, Drs. Christiana Anyanwu, Tsvetelina Stoyanova, David Dukes, Florida Twentor, Jordan Bradwell, Stervil Desinor and Danielle Pham.
Special Photo: Phoebe
Dr. David Dukes, center, tries on his ceremonial white coat for the first time Wednesday during a ceremony at Phoebe HealthWorks. Dr. Clifford Dunn, left, the new director of the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency program, assisted Dukes and six other residents in putting on this new addition to their wardrobes.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
"Gift wagons," filled with welcome gifts from businesses in the community, await seven new residents at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital who received their ceremonial white coats Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner welcomes seven new residents into the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency Program Wednesday at Phoebe HealthWorks.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
Dr. Frances Ferguson, a primary care physician at Albany Area Primary Health Care, delivers the keynote address during a ceremony Wednesday welcoming seven new residents to the Phoebe Putney Health System Family Medicine Residency Program.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
White coats on and ready to go, seven residents -- from left, Drs. Christiana Anyanwu, Jordan Bradwell, Stervil Desinor, David Dukes, Danielle Pham, Tsvetelina Stoyanove, Florida Twentor -- were lauded during a ceremony at Phoebe HealthWorks Wednesday.
ALBANY -- Seven new residents donned their traditional white coats during a ceremony at Phoebe Putney Health System's HealthWorks facility Wednesday, continuing a tradition of welcoming new doctors who will spend three years as part of the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency program.
The seven -- Drs. Florida Twentor, Tsvetelina Stoyanova, Danielle Pham, David Dukes, Jose Stervil Desinor, Jordan Bradwell and Christiana Anyanwu -- were introduced, praised, celebrated and showered with traditional "gift wagons" loaded with products donated by local businesses.