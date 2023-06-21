ALBANY -- Seven new residents donned their traditional white coats during a ceremony at Phoebe Putney Health System's HealthWorks facility Wednesday, continuing a tradition of welcoming new doctors who will spend three years as part of the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency program.

The seven -- Drs. Florida Twentor, Tsvetelina Stoyanova, Danielle Pham, David Dukes, Jose Stervil Desinor, Jordan Bradwell and Christiana Anyanwu -- were introduced, praised, celebrated and showered with traditional "gift wagons" loaded with products donated by local businesses.

