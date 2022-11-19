ALBANY — With only nine COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany and Sylvester, and in response to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phoebe has suspended universal masking requirements at its facilities.

“The safety of our patients, visitors and employees must always be our top priority,” Dr. Dianna Grant, the Phoebe Health System’s Chief Medical Officer, said in a news release. “With less COVID transmission, we are comfortable revising our masking rules, but there will remain certain areas where masks will still be required to protect patients and staff members.”

Tags