ALBANY – Like many hospitals across the United States, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has been battling the increasing nursing shortage due to the pandemic and an aging population. To better serve its patients and help overcome the nursing shortage, Phoebe piloted a virtual remote nurse model of care to support bedside nurses.

“With hospitals facing nursing shortages across the state and country, we thought this would be an innovative and valuable option to help not only our patients but our bedside teams," Evelyn Olenick, the chief nursing officer at Phoebe, said in a news release. "Since starting the virtual remote nursing program, we have seen a significant improvement in patient satisfaction with nurse communication and discharge education, which positively impacts quality and safety for everyone."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.