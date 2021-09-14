ALBANY — With COVID-19 hospitalization numbers on a slow but steady decline in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities over the last several days, Phoebe officials are encouraging southwest Georgians not to let another opportunity to move closer to herd immunity pass the region by.
“Thankfully, our overall COVID numbers continue to decrease, although we are still seeing high volume, especially in our intensive care units and at our Phoebe Sumter campus,” health system President/CEO Scott Steiner said Tuesday after numbers at Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester dropped to 143. “There is reason for optimism because, throughout the pandemic, we have not gotten this deep into a decline in numbers and then seen a sharp upturn,.
“To ensure we do not see another spike, more people need to be vaccinated, wear masks and avoid large gatherings. We are still admitting COVID patients every day, and we are still caring for far too many critically ill patients. Don’t be the one who thinks that can’t happen to you. Don’t be the one we are testing for COVID next week. Don’t be the one we have to put on a ventilator next. Every patient in our hospitals today didn’t think they would be the next one.”
Numbers at Phoebe facilities Tuesday showed:
♦ Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 110;
♦ Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 27;
♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 6;
♦ Total inpatients who have recovered: 2,917;
♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 348;
♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe
♦ Sumter: 87;
♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Worth: 1;
♦ Total vaccines administered: 62,093.
Officials at Phoebe and other health care facilities throughout the region have been holding an increasing number of vaccine clinics in recent weeks, and the Dougherty County Commission voted Monday to give citizens who get vaccinated at a county-sponsored event Saturday at the Albany Civic Center $100 gift cards, with another such card to be distributed three weeks later for those who get the second shot.
